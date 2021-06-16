KATY, Texas, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Layne's Chicken Fingers, the fan-favorite chicken franchise out of Texas, is now open in Katy. Located at 23703 Cinco Ranch Blvd Suite A, the new restaurant is giving Katy residents a chance to find out what has made Layne's an iconic name in Texas. (Hint: chicken fingers don't get much crispier than these.)
Masroor Fatany is a Houston-native and seasoned restaurateur, who owns and operates multiple Halal Guys in the Houston area, but he just couldn't shake the love for his college staple from when he attended Texas A&M in College Station, Layne's Chicken Fingers. After experiencing massive success with Halal Guys, he decided it was finally time for him to bring Layne's to Houston as the brand's first franchisee. Fatany plans to open five locations of the Aggie favorite in the Houston Area over the next few years.
"I've been looking for another concept for some time, but I wanted to find a brand that I really enjoyed," Fatany said. "The menu was simple. That was important. And then there was the connection to my alma mater in College Station, so I knew Layne's would have that built-in following. Everyone at A&M knows Layne's. It's just good food at a great price. I mean, who doesn't want that."
The menu features irresistible twists on classic fried chicken fare, including a three-finger chicken sandwich served on Texas toast, a fried chicken club sandwich with bacon and cheese and of course, chicken fingers served with insanely addictive sauces like buttermilk ranch, honey mustard, BBQ and Layne's — a tangy, zesty in-house creation that has become a go-to among loyal customers.
Layne's new Katy location is the latest addition to the fast-growing franchise brand's roster of thriving restaurants, including eight in their home state of Texas.
"We couldn't be more thrilled to have Masroor as the first Layne's franchisee, and not just because he's an Aggie," said Garrett Reed, CEO of Layne's. "He understands our vision, our values and is a skilled multi-unit operator. Best of all, he shares the same passion we have and believes the sky's the limit for Layne's."
The franchise has plans to reach 100 units in markets across the country within the next four years and is actively recruiting franchisees who want to join the growing brand. Top markets for development include Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona, New Mexico and Florida.
ABOUT LAYNE'S CHICKEN FINGERS
Founded in 1994 in College Station, the original location became a Texas A&M legend known for its small-town charm, friendly service, iconic chicken fingers and secret sauce. While opening corporate locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the leadership team focused on fine tuning its operations and starting to franchise. Now, the company is planning to bring Layne's Soon to be Famous™ Chicken Fingers to the rest of the world with plans to open 100 locations in the next four years.
Media Contact
Lauren Turner, Mainland, 3125263996, lturner@hellomainland.com
SOURCE Layne’s Chicken Fingers