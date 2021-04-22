DALLAS, Apr. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attention, Aggies of Roanoke, Texas. Great news: You no longer have to drive all the way back to College Station to get your fix of the crispiest chicken fingers in the great state of Texas.
Layne's Chicken Fingers, the iconic College Station-based poultry purveyor, opens in Roanoke on April 23. Whoop!
Dallas-Fort Worth residents who haven't had the pleasure of making its acquaintance will soon understand why Layne's crispy chicken fingers and insanely addictive sauces have become the stuff of legend around the A&M campus during the past 27 years.
"There are a lot of Aggies in this part of Dallas-Ft. Worth who are already familiar with the brand," said Garrett Reed, the CEO of Layne's Chicken Fingers. "The number-one question people ask us is when we are going to open a Layne's near them. Well, the wait is over, and we couldn't be more excited to be in Roanoke."
Located at 1500 N. Highway 377, this store offers a fresh look and feel with light wood finishes used on feature walls and ceiling rafts. But Aggies will appreciate its homage to Layne's "ticket wall" — those handwritten receipts with customer's personalized notes that wallpaper the original — as well as a photo of the first location greeting them when they enter.
The menu lists the same classics people remember: chicken fingers served with a choice of dipping sauces, including buttermilk ranch, honey mustard, BBQ, and Layne's — a tangy, zesty sensation guaranteed to make your taste buds do a little "Whoop!" of their own.
Other classics include a three-finger chicken sandwich served on Texas toast, and the club sandwich, which brings bacon and cheddar to the party. Other menu favorites include grilled cheese, crinkle-cut fries, and buttery, garlic Texas toast.
There are also newcomers on the menu, including a heart-smart grilled chicken wrap, and milkshakes in flavors that include salted caramel, Oreo®, strawberry, chocolate and vanilla ice cream.
"We're proud to be able to continue the legacy of Layne's by opening more stores across Texas and beyond," said Reed. "We know that our restaurant holds special memories for the people who already know us, and we're looking forward to creating new memories for those who are just discovering us."
ABOUT LAYNE'S CHICKEN FINGERS
Founded in 1994 in College Station, the original location became a Texas A&M legend known for its small-town charm, friendly service, iconic chicken fingers and secret sauce. While opening corporate locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the leadership team focused on fine tuning its operations and starting to franchise. Now, the company is planning to bring Layne's Soon to be Famous™ Chicken Fingers to the rest of the world with plans to open 100 locations by the next four years.
