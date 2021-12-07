COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lazy Labrador Coffee House opened November 19, 2021, in Kennesaw, Georgia, with support from award-winning coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea.
But the story of this independent coffee shop began 30 years ago, when owners Bob and Susan Milani met cute on the streets of Olde Town Alexandria, Virginia.
Bob's black female Labrador Retriever, Bocce, struck up a friendship with Susan's blonde male Lab, Buddy. Soon, the dogs were inseparable. Their owners married in 1994.
A few years later, the Milanis moved to Kennesaw, Georgia. Bob worked as a medical device salesperson. Susan stayed at home to raise their two children.
Since then, their household has included five beloved Labs: Bocce, Buddy, Rosie, Cody and Kirby.
After retiring in 2020, Bob and Susan wanted to become more invested in their community. Soon, they discovered a revitalization plan for downtown Kennesaw.
The chief retail resource missing from the area? A coffee shop! Bob and Susan saw a way to serve the community by serving their favorite beverage.
A day later, they acquired a Queen Anne style home built in 1909. The Victorian-era building sits on a half-acre in the heart of downtown Kennesaw's entertainment and historic district.
Their vision: bring coffee lovers and canine fans together in a historic building with a working fireplace that offers outdoor seating, a fire pit, a wrap-around porch, and a dog park.
They named their shop The Lazy Labrador after Kirby, who likes to sprawl lazily at his master's feet while Bob enjoys a delicious cup of coffee.
The only hurdle? The couple had zero experience in running a coffee shop.
"As we planned The Lazy Labrador, we tried six or seven different coffee roasters," Susan said. "We even signed a contract with one, but they didn't have a program to teach us to run a business."
Then they discovered Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea, a coffee roaster that offers a coffee shop startup system called 7 Steps to Success.
A one-stop shop for independent coffee shops, Crimson Cup supplies award-winning coffee, coffee business expertise, hands-on training and industry-leading coffee shop supplies.
"Having the consulting was the thing that clinched it for me," Bob said. "We broke the other contract to go with Crimson Cup.
"Knowing someone would be there to answer all our questions gave us the confidence to move forward."
Based on Seven Steps to Success: a Common-sense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee by Founder and President Greg Ubert, this proven system turns entrepreneurs with little or no coffee experience into owners of thriving coffee shops.
"We're excited to welcome Bob and Susan as 7 Steps customers," Ubert said. "It's our pleasure to help entrepreneurs develop unique businesses that fill the needs of their local communities.
"Each local shop adds impact to The Ripple Effect, a focus on good that spreads from our actions to small businesses and communities around the world."
To date, over 300 entrepreneurs in 30 states have followed the 7 Steps to create profitable coffee shops.
Crimson Cup's team of 7 Steps coffee shop startup consultants guides new owners through every step, from writing a coffee shop business plan to creating a marketing plan.
Susan found Step 5, Focus on Training, the most valuable. "Training is the key to helping us be successful."
7 Steps Trainer and Project Manager Steve Bayless helped the Milanis design the shop, then traveled to Kennesaw the week before the shop opened.
There, he taught Bob, Susan and their baristas to prepare drinks and run Lazy Labrador, staying through opening day to ensure everything ran well.
The coffee and drink recipes, supplied by Crimson Cup, are winning positive feedback from Kennesaw coffee lovers.
"Our first customers had been in the industry for 10 years and were raving," Susan said. "They remarked how good the crema was on the espresso and how well foamed the latte was."
The coffee, roasted by Crimson Cup, ranks among the best in the nation. Among other honors, the roaster won 2020 and 2017 Good Food Awards, which recognize the country's best-tasting and most sustainably sourced coffees.
Asked what he would say to others who are thinking about opening a coffee shop, Bob offered this advice:
"Make sure you're well financed if you're doing a historical renovation. Feel very confident in the partner you selected with Crimson Cup. They what they say they're going to do, offer great products and have really solid experience."
Inside Lazy Labrador, guests enjoy a full menu of hot, cold and iced espresso-based drinks in a warm atmosphere with plenty of seating.
Guests can also enjoy rocking chairs and the shade of magnolia trees while sitting on a wraparound porch overlooking Cherokee Street and the Southern Museum.
The Milanis invite everyone in Kennesaw, Cobb County and beyond to visit Lazy Labrador Coffee House at 2886 Cherokee Street NW.
"We are excited about bringing our community together in a fun and cool place with really good coffee and an outdoor place where dogs can hang out with their owners," Bob said.
Follow the shop's Facebook and Instagram pages for news about hours and upcoming grand opening celebrations planned for January 2022.
About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea
Columbus, Ohio coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is celebrating 30 years of Coffee + Community. Since May 1991, Crimson Cup has roasted sustainably sourced craft coffee for consumers and wholesale coffee customers. It is a 2020 Good Food Award winner, 2019 Golden Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.
Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program, the company teaches entrepreneurs to run independent coffee houses in their local communities. By developing a coffee shop business plan, entrepreneurs gain insight into how much it costs to open a coffee shop.
Crimson Cup also supports life-enriching projects through its Friend2Farmer® initiatives, promoting the education, health, sustainability and economic growth of small-plot coffee farmers and their communities.
Crimson Cup coffee is available through over 350 independent coffee houses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across 30 states, Guam and Bangladesh. The company also operates several Crimson Cup Coffee Houses and a new Crimson retail flagship store. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com, or follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.
Media Contact
Cheryl Claypoole, Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea, 614-361-5023, cheryl@claypoolecc.com
SOURCE Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea