SAN DIEGO, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SD METRO Magazine 40 Under 40 winner, Guillaume Ryon, is the CEO and owner of Le Parfait Paris, San Diego's award-winning authentic French bakery with five locations and 50 employees. Le Parfait Paris is known for its award-winning, made from scratch, macarons, croissants, crepes, desserts, coffee specialties, and more. Ryon is also co-owner of the Understory, a central cocktail bar and dining concept serving as a new dining and entertainment destination in the Del Mar Highlands Sky Deck.
Sponsored by SD METRO Magazine, 40 Under 40 began in 1999, making this the 22nd consecutive year of the awards program. Over the years, more than 880 of San Diego's most outstanding young people have been honored. According to SD METRO, "These young men and women shape the region's destiny and help drive the local economy. Honorees are selected based on their personal and business accomplishments and corporate citizenship."
Before the pandemic, Ryon established nationwide online ordering and shipping via Le Parfait Paris' e-commerce site and Amazon. In 2020, more than 35% of profits came from online. In addition, Ryon continues to open new Le Parfait Paris locations in Southern California. With most recent in Del Mar Highlands Sky Deck and Anaheim Packing District, Orange County. Le Parfait Paris has achieved YOY-growth of 28 percent—with revenues projected at $6M for 2021.
In addition to the San Diego Metropolitan 40 Under 40 recognition, Ryon was recently honored as a finalist in the San Diego Business Journal's 40 NEXT Top Business Leaders Under Forty 2021. The San Diego Business Journal annual awards program also features the best-of-the-best young business leaders in San Diego.
"I believe Guillaume deserves to be one of the SD METRO's 2021 40 Under 40 winners. His drive, enthusiasm, and authenticity are evident in all he does. In addition, he is a member of my Sage Executive Group," said Andrew Feghali, Sage Peer Group Chair, and CEO of AMF Foods, Inc. "I see his willingness to help others in the group with their business challenges, and he too is open to advice from members. But, when it comes to sweets, the French (and Guillaume) know best!"
"It was with the support of my team at Le Parfait Paris that I met the stringent criteria for winning the 40 Under 40 honor," said Ryon. "The professionalism, ambition, and success of this years' Class of 2021 are what keeps taking San Diego to new heights and international recognition. I am honored to be in their company."
For more information about Le Parfait Paris or to order online, go to https://www.leparfaitparis.com.
To learn about the Understory, go to https://www.understorybar.com.
About Le Parfait Paris
Founded in 2013 with family-run Patisserie & Boulangerie in San Diego's Historic Gaslamp Quarter, rebranded in 2014, Le Parfait Paris brings its French savoir-faire throughout Southern California. It is known for its award-winning, made from scratch, desserts, macarons, and pastries. Its flagship French bakery is located in San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter, and it also has Del Mar Highlands Sky Deck, Liberty Station, and Anaheim Packing District in Orange County locations. San Diego Magazine named Le Parfait Paris Best Dessert in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2021. Best Brunch in 2014. Best Bakery in 2014. Best French Restaurant in 2020. Its fares are also in James Coffee Company outlets in Little Italy, Bankers Hill, and North Park. The bakery ships nationwide via its e-commerce store. For more information, go to https://www.leparfaitparis.com.
