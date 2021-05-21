COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lee Spirits Company, a leading distiller of ready-to-drink (RTD) canned cocktails and flavored gins, is pleased to announce the 2021 New York International Spirit Competition named the organization the ready-to-drink (RTD) producer of the year in Colorado for the second year in a row for its line of award-winning RTD canned cocktails.
The New York International Spirits Competition is an annual judging of spirits and is celebrating its 12th year in operation. The competition is one of only a few in the world that relies entirely on judges drawn exclusively from the beverage trade including sommeliers, restaurant beverage directors, hoteliers, distributors, and importers.
"Lee Spirits launched its RTD canned cocktails in 2020 as a uniquely non-carbonated alternative and we are thrilled that the overwhelming popularity among consumers, distributors, spirit store operators, restaurants, and bar managers have led sales to increase each quarter since, " said Nick Lee, Co-founder. "To be named top ready-to-drink producer for the second year in a row by The New York International Spirit Competition highlights the work our team conducted during product development. Our head distiller, Cole Chapman, and our head of Research and Development, Philip Taylor, are visionaries and deserve a great deal of credit for their incredible efforts creating products that are beloved throughout every level of the spirit marketplace."
In addition to earning RTD producer of the year, Lee Spirits' canned cocktails also earned these awards:
Whiskey Lemonade: Gold Medal
Strawberry Lemonade: Silver Medal
Lavender Lemonade: Bronze Medal
The last two years, Forbes Magazine highlighted the entire competition and its results.
Lee Spirits Company is an award-winning Colorado-based distillery whose mission is to create the finest products to empower spirit lovers to enjoy authentic cocktails. Lee Spirits products can be found across Colorado, Arizona, Oklahoma, and Nebraska. To connect with Lee Spirits, visit their website or social media page.
Media Contact
Joshua Steinfeld, Steinfeld Consulting, +1 339-225-1581, steinfeldconsulting@gmail.com
SOURCE Lee Spirit Company