ATLANTA, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inspired by family traditions and scrumptious meals slowly simmered in love, in Cooking with Ms. E: A Book of Recipes and Family Memoirs, the incomparable Ms. Evelyn Braxton shares the origins and secrets behind some of her most famous gourmet dishes. Walking readers through simple to prepare southern cuisine, Ms. E makes cooking delightful while reminding us how good, home-cooked meals contribute to the wholeness of the family.
Cooking with Ms. E: A Book of Recipes and Family Memoirs is highlighted by stunning photography and transparent, vivid accounts of Ms. E's lifelong connection to family and cooking. From breakfast to entrées, vegetables to desserts, Cooking with Ms. E is perfect for families ready to reintroduce love and tradition back into the kitchen. Anyone who knows Ms. E knows she never puts food on the table without love served on the plate. Dive into these pages and see why she's embraced as one of the best cooks in the south!
About The Author
Evelyn Braxton wears many hats––minister, life coach, singer, and matriarch to America's talented siblings, Toni, Michael, Traci, Towanda, Trina, and Tamar Braxton. Ms. Braxton comes fully armed with her love of God and her educational background to inspire people worldwide.
From the long roads of Columbia, South Carolina, to the city streets of Severn, Maryland, Ms. Braxton quickly learned the value of family and a solid foundation with God. After facing and overcoming the hardships that life can bring, Ms. Braxton has learned to live with no regrets, and instead, she lives a life full of love and grace.
