SAN JOSE, Calif., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To express their gratefulness to heroes on the front-lines of the Covid-19 pandemic, Lee's Sandwiches is honored to host free "Appreciation Meals" starting Monday, May 4, 2020 through Sunday, May 10, 2020.
Healthcare workers and first responders work tirelessly and courageously in the care of the community, particularly during this challenging time. To thank them for their service, Lee's Sandwiches is inviting healthcare workers, police, firefighters and paramedics to pick up any one sandwich of their choice with 16 oz Lee's coffee, soda or Lee's water bottle for FREE at participating locations.
"Appreciation meals are just a small token to express our gratitude for the kindness and noble sacrifice of front-line heroes," said Chieu Le, President of Lee's Sandwiches. "They are willing to risk their lives to care for the victims of the Covid-19 pandemic and we would like to thank them for their service."
The free appreciation meal for front-line workers is available any time between May 4-10, 2020 at any participating Lee's carry-out or drive-thru location. For added convenience, orders may be placed in advance via the leesandwiches.com website or the Lee's mobile app with the pay-at-store selection. By coming to pick up in working uniform or by presenting a healthcare or first responder badge, the appreciation meal will be provided at no cost. Limit one appreciation meal per person per day. Please visit www.leesandwiches.com. for a complete list of participating locations.
About Lee's Sandwiches
Since 1983, Lee's Sandwiches has been committed to providing the freshest and highest quality of Euro-Asian Sandwiches and coffee to their customers. With over 60 stores in five states, the company is the first and only franchising Euro-Asian Sandwich chain. Recently, Lee's Sandwiches has opened the first Lee's Coffee Roastery in Orange County, California. The exciting and interactive Lee's Coffee Roastery is dedicated to providing small batch, freshly roasted, and specialty coffee beans from around the world.
Lee's Sandwiches has been partnering closely with the American Red Cross to aid many relief efforts, such as 9-11, the Indian Ocean Earthquake, the Haiti Earthquake, the Hurricane Katrina, the Japanese Pacific Earthquake, the Typhoon Haiyan, the Typhoon Soudelor, the Hurricane Harvey, and established the Le-Jao Center, donating a total of over one million dollars to the community. For more information, please visit www.leesandwiches.com.
