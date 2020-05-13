SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The fast-growing and emerging Lefty's Famous Cheesesteaks Hoagies & Grill brand has now expanded to five new communities in the Michigan market in 2020, reporting record-breaking grand openings in Ann Arbor, Woodhaven, Auburn Hills, Vernor and Taylor. "We are excited to feel so welcome by the neighborhoods of our five new locations, and are fully committed to making a difference in each community," proclaimed Founder and President Sam Berry.
Now with 15 locations in the Southeast Michigan metro market, the Lefty's location growth track has outperformed expectations on its national franchise rollout plans. "Our Lefty's team has carefully listened to and responded to the changing demands of customers especially during the pandemic and we are posting sales growth of 50% or more, even at all of the new locations opened earlier year," shared CEO Allie T. Mallad. "We have now expanded our locations footprint by 50% in the first five months of 2020, which is well ahead of where we thought we would be, and a great indication of where we are going," continued Mallad.
The company has already signed leases for six additional Lefty's franchisee locations to open by mid-summer as the company aggressively moves forward. Coming soon are Lefty's locations in Westland, Roseville, Warren, Royal Oak, West Dearborn and St. Clair Shores.
Lefty's stands tall among all fast-casual brands because of their quality grade A food, first-class service and the exceptional cleanliness in all restaurants. "Our customers crave and love our value-priced menu, and routinely express their enthusiasm on social media, which we really appreciate," proclaimed Berry, himself a master food innovator who constantly refreshes the Lefty's menu. Berry disclosed plans to offer an all-new breakfast menu at select Lefty's locations.
As the consumer world moves forward, pick-up convenience, curbside service and drive-through will be the new norms of eating out, all of which are strengths of the Lefty's operational model. Especially at a time when cash-strapped consumers are starting to venture outside looking for value offerings, Lefty's is in prime position to grow their share. Lefty's growth in popularity during the pandemic crisis is a sure clue of future potential trending of what and how people eat.
Lefty's Famous Cheesesteaks Hoagies and Grill expects to increase the number of open locations to 35 by the end of 2020, then double to a minimum of 75 locations by end of 2021. The company indicated it has significant franchisee interest in Florida, California and Texas to achieve these plans, and already is actively engaged in site selection in those markets.
Having extensive experience in national franchising and himself an icon in scaling national restaurant brands, Mallad believes, "Lefty's will claim national chain status within the next six months as we break ground in new states where we know we will be enormously popular."
For franchise development inquiries, please contact Carlos Guzman at cguz365@gmail.com or mobile 954-559-2117.
