ARVADA, Colo., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keith Villa, Ph. D., is a trailblazer in the rapidly growing field of non-alcoholic cannabis-infused beers as the brewmaster and co-founder of CERIA Brewing Co., based in Arvada, Colorado. Now the techniques he used as creator of Colorado's first THC-infused, non-alcoholic craft beer are being revealed in his new book published by Brewers Publications.
Brewing with Cannabis: Using THC and CBD in Beer, is essential reading for those seeking information on the responsible and legal use of cannabis in brewing. The book launches August 2, 2021, and will be available online, in dispensaries and homebrew supply stores, and in selected bookstores nationwide.
Dr. Villa began his decades-long brewing career as founder and head brewmaster of Blue Moon Brewing Company, an operating unit of MillerCoors, where he retired after 32 years.
In 2018, he and his co-founder and wife, Jodi Villa, launched CERIA Grainwave, a non-alcoholic (NA) Belgian White Ale infused with 5 mg of THC. Shortly afterward, the company introduced Indiewave IPA containing 10 mg of THC and 10 mg of CBD. Currently available in about 100 Colorado dispensaries, both infused craft beers will launch in California dispensaries this year.
The book delves into the history of cannabis in the U.S.; cannabis decriminalization and legalization; life stages and growing conditions for cannabis (where legal under state law); the agriculture and biology of cannabis; unique characteristics of the plant; and the similarities between cannabis and hop plants.
Also included are easy to follow recipes and techniques for brewing with cannabis and using cannabinoids, and how to successfully grow cannabis plants in the home (where state legal).
"As the stigma around cannabis continues to dissipate, it is my aim to bring cannabis to the people in a form that's socially acceptable," said Villa.
"Brewing with Cannabis: Using THC and CBD in Beer, is a science-based guide for brewers at any scale, providing the information they need to learn about cannabis and to legally and responsibly enjoy a different type of beer."
Villa continues, "It's an indispensable guide to the responsible and state legal use of cannabis – especially how to brew your own non-alcoholic beer with this magical natural plant. After all, cannabis is already a close cousin to hops, one of beer's essential ingredients."
Says Matt Brynildson, brewmaster, Firestone Walker Brewing Company, "For those who are serious and willing to meticulously adhere to the rules, Keith lays out a well-researched and responsible way to explore beer in a whole new way – with marijuana."
About CERIA Brewing Co.
CERIA, Inc., a Delaware C corporation, dba CERIA Brewing Company, is headquartered in Arvada, Colorado. The company was co-founded in January 2018 by Keith Villa, Ph.D., former brewmaster of Blue Moon craft beer, and his wife and CEO Jodi Villa. In late 2019 the company won the prestigious Food Dive "Startup of the Year" Award presented by Food Dive, a leading industry news publisher. CERIA's pilot brewing facility in Arvada, Colorado, was awarded 2020 Residential Solar Project of the Year, as voted on by the readers of Solar Builder magazine. For more information: Ceriabrewing.com, @ceriabrewing #ceriabrewing
