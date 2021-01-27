NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Milkman powdered milk is a legacy product with a loyal following dating back over 60 years. For decades it was a staple of West Coast childhoods. Under new ownership and with a new mission -- but the same great real milk formula -- Milkman (http://www.milkmanmilk.com) has secured national distribution in Whole Foods and, with it, the chance to make new inroads with a whole new generation.
In partnership with creative boutique Levinson Tractenberg (http://www.ltgny.com), a marketing agency renowned for their expertise with heritage brands, Milkman has developed a highly creative digital marketing campaign that takes the best aspects of the brand's core strengths -- namely, the amazing real dairy flavor -- and brings them into the modern age.
In the decades since its heyday, a lot had changed in the consumer marketplace. Earlier generations of "housewives" had turned to Milkman as a real milk to feed their families that didn't break their backs lugging home from the supermarket. And never spoiled. Grocery delivery services made that inconvenience a thing of the past. But what audience would value the convenience of real milk in a much lighter and portable form?
"We struck upon campers, hikers and rugged outdoorspeople as the ideal audience to become our new brand evangelists. Without weighing down their packs, they could now enjoy the rich taste of milk with their morning coffees, oatmeals and granola." Explains Joel Levinson, Partner at Levinson Tractenberg. "Rich in flavor as well as protein, and with no expiration date, Milkman seemed like the ideal fit. We developed a fun, engaging campaign to appeal to this audience. We served them ads digitally and coupons locally surrounding Whole Foods store footprints."
For the creative look and feel, the team went with custom illustrations and sassy headlines to create eye-catching and amusing ads. "We realize that powdered milk is not high on most people's list of necessities, but for people with the outdoor lifestyle, it can give a simple camping trip some of the comforting touches of home." Elaborates Joel Tractenberg, Partner at Levinson Tractenberg. "By catching their eye with a wink and conveying the selling point with a smile, we think it gives people an inviting introduction (or re-introduction as the case may be) to the brand."
The new campaign launched in 2019 and has been going strong ever since. The ads appear on instagram and facebook for those interested in camping, boating and hiking.
Due, no doubt, as much to the amazing quality of the product as it was to the clever marketing campaign, Milkman is seeing steady sales growth and positive word of mouth online. Those who remember it from their childhood are thrilled with its reappearance...and those rugged outdoorspeople love it too. The brand's newfound success has led to an increase in their retail presence and has served as the launching pad for a new product line of Milkman Chocolate Milk.
"We have been so thrilled to be able to bring Milkman back into the lives of so many people. It is a product whose time has come...again." Says Matt Pearson, Owner of Milkman, "The campaign hits the sweet spot between pleasure and utility, which is exactly the niche Milkman serves. Having a supply of milk that is lightweight, compact and never spoils is invaluable for so many reasons….not just outdoorsmanship, but also disaster-preparedness. The fact that it tastes luxuriantly of real milk is just an added bonus."
Media Contact
Joel Tractenberg, The Levinson Tractenberg Group, +1 6465683165, contact@ltgny.com
SOURCE The Levinson Tractenberg Group