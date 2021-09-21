NAPA, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The premier event for the Stags Leap District Winegrowers, Vineyard to Vintner, returns in 2022, bringing enthusiasts together with vintners, winemakers and principals for a memorable weekend of esteemed wines, enchanting dining and in-depth education. A celebration of the people and wines of the venerated AVA (American Viticultural Area), Vineyard to Vintner weekend will be held Friday through Sunday, April 22 to 24, 2022, offering an immersive Cabernet Sauvignon experience.
"This is the ultimate way to fully experience the Stags Leap District. Our guests will enjoy world-class dining and tastings, and there's so much more – Vineyard to Vintner is the chance to meet one-on-one with all the personalities behind the wines, get into the vineyards, explore behind the scenes, and engage and learn directly from winemakers and proprietors," said Nancy Bialek, Executive Director of Stags Leap District Winegrowers. "We are so excited to welcome cabernet lovers for an unforgettable weekend of extraordinary wines and curated experiences."
Renowned for producing critically acclaimed wines with power and grace, lush fruit and complex layers of flavor, the Stags Leap District is the Napa Valley's smallest sub-appellation by planted acreage, a sliver of land bounded by the Stags Leap Palisades to the east and the Napa River to the west. A valley within a valley at just a mile wide and three miles long, the region is defined by the distinctiveness of its soils. The climate, too, is unique. Warmed by the afternoon sun reflecting from the west facing towering rock facades, the vineyards are cooled in the evenings by breezes and marine air from the San Pablo Bay. This diurnal shift results in a long growing season – ideal for late-maturing varietals like Cabernet Sauvignon to develop phenolic complexity and deep intensity.
Guests at Vineyard to Vintner weekend will have the chance to fully explore the region while tasting wines and meeting with vintners from 16 famed properties, including Baldacci Family Vineyards, Chimney Rock Winery, Cliff Lede Vineyards, Clos Du Val, Ilsley Vineyards, Lindstrom Wines, Malk Family Vineyards, Pine Ridge Vineyards, Quixote Winery, Regusci Winery, Shafer Vineyards, Silverado Vineyards, Stag's Leap Wine Cellars, Stags' Leap Winery, Steltzner Vineyards, and Taylor Family Vineyards.
Vineyard to Vintner Weekend Activities:
Library Wine Dinners: Friday, April 22 // 6:30PM - 10:00PM
Featuring rare library wines and exquisite menus crafted by some of the Bay Area's most accomplished chefs, each exquisite vintner-hosted dinner offers guests the opportunity to experience Stags Leap District hospitality at its best, all while dining with the winemakers and principals from each winery. Hosts for the intimate dinners include Chimney Rock Winery (with cohosts Shafer Vineyards and Quixote Winery); Regusci Winery (with cohosts Lindstrom Wines and Stags' Leap Winery); Silverado Vineyards (with cohosts Cliff Lede Vineyards and Ilsley Vineyards); Stag's Leap Wine Cellars (with cohosts Pine Ridge Vineyards, Malk Family Vineyards and Baldacci Family Vineyards); and Taylor Family Vineyards (with cohosts Clos Du Val and Steltzner Vineyards). Each dinner is limited to only 40 guests.
Digging Deeper: Vineyard Walks, Talks and Tastings: Saturday, April 23 // 10: 30AM - 12:15PM
Master classes in Stags Leap District viticulture and history, each of the four Digging Deeper seminars provide an engaging mix of hospitality and thorough education. A unique perspective will be offered at four venues along with a selection of storied wines. Each class is limited to only 50 guests. Programs include, Digging WAY Deeper at Baldacci Family Vineyards; Stags Leap District Then & Now: A Look Back at how Viticulture Practices have Developed in the Last 50 years at Clos du Val; The Clones that Shaped the Stags Leap District at Ilsley Vineyards; and Digging Deeper in the Vineyards at Pine Ridge Vineyards.
Vintner-Hosted Gala Luncheon and Appellation Collection Preview: Saturday, April 23 // 12:30PM - 3:00PM
Rarely in one place, winemakers, owners and principals of 16 District wineries will gather for a tempting luncheon and walk-around tasting. It's also the first chance to sample the 2019 Appellation Collection, to be released in October 2022. Hosted at the historic Stags' Leap Winery with more than 100 acres of breathtaking gardens and views of the towering Palisades for guests to enjoy.
Savor SLD: Winery Experiences: Sunday, April 24 // 10:30AM - 4:15PM
On Sunday, guests can create their own personal itinerary, selecting from among 13 wineries offering curated private experiences, including options to visit several properties not open to the public. Participating wineries include Baldacci Family Vineyards, Chimney Rock Winery, Cliff Lede Vineyards, Clos du Val, Ilsley Vineyards, Lindstrom Wines, Malk Family Vineyards, Pine Ridge Vineyards, Quixote Winery, Regusci Winery, Silverado Vineyards, Stag's Leap Wine Cellars and Steltzner Vineyards.
Tickets and Additional Information
Tickets are now available at http://www.stagsleapdistrict.com/V2V. The Friday through Saturday experience (April 22-24, 2022) is $1,200 per person, which includes the entire weekend's offerings. Visit http://www.stagsleapdistrict.com/V2V for complete details.
About Stags Leap District Winegrowers
The Stags Leap District Winegrowers is a non-profit association of vintners and growers united by the mission of enhancing the reputation of the appellation and its wines and sharing its quality with the wine-loving world. The SLDWA is comprised of 16 wineries and 9 grower members. Wineries include: Baldacci Family Vineyards, Chimney Rock Winery, Cliff Lede Vineyards, Clos Du Val, Ilsley Vineyards, Lindstrom Wines, Malk Family Vineyards, Pine Ridge Vineyards, Quixote Winery, Regusci Winery, Shafer Vineyards, Silverado Vineyards, Stag's Leap Wine Cellars, Stags' Leap Winery, Steltzner Vineyards, and Taylor Family Vineyards. To learn more about the Stags Leap District, please visit stagsleapdistrict.com or find the Association on Facebook.com/StagsLeapDistrict, Instagram.com/StagsLeapAVA and Twitter @StagsLeapAVA.
