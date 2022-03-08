CHICAGO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joined by their mission to re-invent breakfast for kids of all ages and their passion as women in small business, Lekkco and Josie's Best are partnering for the ultimate allergen-free breakfast bundle this Women's History Month! Lekkco and Josie's Best will be offering a specially priced, mom-approved, breakfast bundle including Belgian Dark Chocolate Spread and Gluten-Free Waffle Mix. This offer will be available online for a limited time only beginning March 8th, 2022.

Lekkco is available in four decadent flavours including the original Belgian Dark Chocolate Spread, Caramel & Sea Salt, Coconut, and Caribbean Banana. No matter the flavour, Lekkco Belgian Dark Chocolate spread is vegan, gluten free, dairy free, GMO-free and contains no nuts.

Josie's Best Gluten-Free is available in four different mixes including "the pancake," "the waffle," "the crepe," and "the muffin & more – all-purpose mix." All mixes are certified gluten-free, soy-free, nut-free, dairy-free, and suitable for vegan diets.

The "Ultimate Allergen-Free" Breakfast Bundle includes one 9.5 oz jar of Lekkco Belgian Dark Chocolate Spread and one 9.5 oz jar of Caramel & Sea Salt Belgian Dark Chocolate Spread along with one 18oz Josie's Best Gluten-Free "the waffle" mix. The bundle will be available both on www.lekkco.com and www.josiesbestgf.com.

About Lekkco

Family owned and driven, Lekkco is on a mission to spread the Belgian love of chocolate at breakfast, in the US. We also spread the love for social causes like dyslexia. To learn more, visit www.lekkco.com .

About Josie's Best Gluten-Free

Led by Josette "Josie" Johnson, Josie's Best Gluten-Free is on a mission to bring back breakfast for everyone – taking foods you can't typically eat with allergies from "I can't eat that" to "I CAN eat that"! To learn more, visit www.josiesbestgf.com.

