NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lemonade Market size is poised to grow by USD 4.11 billion during the forecasted period, progressing at a CAGR of 6.65% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request Sample Report.
The new product innovation and launches, packaging innovations, and rising demand for RTDs will offer immense growth opportunities. However, easy availability of counterfeit products, environmental concerns and distribution challenges will challenge the growth of the market participants.
Lemonade Market Segmentation
- Product
- Carbonated Drinks
- Juices And Other Drinks
- Alcoholic Beverages
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
The carbonated drinks sector will gain considerable market share in lemonade. To appeal to health-conscious consumers, major companies are developing low-calorie beverages. Bartenders are increasingly using carbonated beverages as mixers in various alcoholic drinks and cocktails, which will help the market grow.
Lemonade Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our lemonade market report covers the following areas:
- Lemonade Market size
- Lemonade Market trends
- Lemonade Market industry analysis
This study identifies the continuous product innovations and launches constitute as one of the prime reasons driving the lemonade market growth during the next few years.
Lemonade Market Vendor Analysis
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Anheuser-Busch
- Britvic Plc
- Hydro One LLC
- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.
- Maribell
- MIKES HARD LEMONADE Co.
- Nestle SA
- Parle Agro Pvt Ltd.
- PepsiCo Inc.
- The Coca-Cola Co.
Lemonade Market Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist lemonade market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the lemonade market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the lemonade market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of lemonade market vendors
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.65%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 4.11 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.97
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 33%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, China, UK, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Anheuser-Busch, Britvic Plc, Hydro One LLC, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Maribell, MIKES HARD LEMONADE Co., Nestle SA, Parle Agro Pvt Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., and The Coca-Cola Co.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Carbonated drinks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Juices and other drinks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Alcoholic beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
