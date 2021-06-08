LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lenny & Larry's is proud to announce the introduction of their latest innovation and their first-ever nutrition bar - The Complete Cookie-fied Bar™, made with plant-based protein and only 6 grams of sugar.
Lenny & Larry's The Complete Cookie-fied Bar is a soft, chewy bar topped with Lenny & Larry's signature crunchy cookie pieces for a deliciously satisfying and unique snacking experience. Made with 12g plant-based protein, 5g prebiotic fiber, and 6g sugar, it is a perfect pick-me-up that is also gluten-free and Non-GMO Project Verified.
"As the originators of the protein cookie, we see many things with cookie eyes, and we saw the bar category needed something more unique," said Lenny & Larry's CEO, Jolie Weber. "Lenny & Larry's fans love our cookies for their delicious flavor and more nutritious profile, so now we're bringing them a cookie in a bar. Just as important, it's on-trend with consumer desires for plant-based protein and lower sugar."
Lenny & Larry's The Complete Cookie-fied bar is available in two flavors: Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip and Chocolate Almond Sea Salt, with a third flavor Cookies & Creme coming in the fall. The Chocolate Almond Cookie-fied Bar starts with a chewy chocolate base filled with sweet chocolate chips and almonds, then topped with Lenny & Larry's signature cookie pieces that give you a fun crunch in every delicious bite, creating the perfect balance between rich chocolate and sweet nuttiness that finishes with a hint of sea salt. The Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip flavor is made with a decadent peanut butter base combined with chopped peanuts and creamy chocolate chips and topped with our signature cookie pieces to create a rich satisfying flavor with a surprise crunch. Stay tuned for more information on our Cookies & Creme flavor later this year!
The new bars are rolling out nationwide with more immediate availability at 7-Eleven stores, Lennylarry.com and Amazon. The suggested retail price on single bars is $1.99. For more information on Lenny & Larry's and to find a store near you, please visit www.lennylarry.com.
About Lenny & Larry's
Amidst a sea of tasteless and boring protein bars, Lenny & Larry's was founded in 1993 by two bodybuilders who revolutionized the snacking industry by creating the premier protein-enhanced cookie. The first to re-imagine a dessert as beloved as the cookie, Lenny & Larry's has developed a cult following among its fans and the brand has continued to lead the pack in sales for 20+ years. Lenny & Larry's produces a wide array of nutritious snackable sweets, offering consumers a convenient source of protein-focused treats that taste downright delicious. Through creating a range of yummy and exciting flavors, Lenny & Larry's provides consumers with a complete snacking option that curbs hunger and satisfies taste buds on the go. Lenny & Larry's takes a real approach to snacking with their freshly-baked products including The Complete Cookie, The Complete Crunchy Cookies, The Keto Cookie, and The BOSS! Cookie. For more information, visit www.lennylarry.com.
