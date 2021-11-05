PHOENIX, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is hosting a FREE Phoenix Thanksgiving drive-thru event on Saturday, November 20, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Phoenix Metro Auto Auction (2475 S 59th Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85043) to give away 750 meal packages that local underserved families can use to create a traditional holiday meal. As the event is non-contact, families are asked to remain in their vehicles and just open their trunk or a side door to allow volunteers to easily place items inside. Please note that only one Thanksgiving package will be handed out per vehicle, on a first-come, first-served while supplies last. No exceptions will be made.
"We know that not everyone has the means to prepare and share a Thanksgiving meal with their families and friends. That is why our team is full of gratitude to once again be able to give back and host our annual Thanksgiving Giveaways that offers a helping hand to 4,250 total local families across five cities that may be financially strapped this holiday season," said Kevin Rowe, Esq. He added, "We also hope to spread even more cheer among Phoenix families this holiday season with the kick-off of our annual 25 Days of Giving contest that starts the day after Thanksgiving."
For more information about Lerner and Rowe's Phoenix Thanksgiving Giveaway visit LernerAndRowe.com/thanksgiving-giveaways
More about Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys
Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is a powerhouse law firm in representing personal injury clients. Attorneys Glen Lerner and Kevin Rowe have grown their law firm into one of the largest personal injury firms in the country, with over 20 attorneys and nearly 400 support employees located in Arizona, Tennessee, Nevada, California, Washington, Oregon, Indiana, and New Mexico. The law firm's continuous exalted levels of success can be attributed to the high levels of respect and dignity shown to victims and family members hurt in an accident.
For those injured outside one of the previously listed states, Lerner and Rowe has an established network of attorneys across the country, ready to help. The firm takes pride in nourishing these relationships as they know a personal injury attorney can make all the difference in obtaining fair compensation for the pain and suffering inflicted upon the victims of tortious conduct.
For more information about Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys in Phoenix, please call 602- 977-1900.
Kevin Rowe, Esq., Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys, (602) 977-1900, krowe@lernerandrowe.com
