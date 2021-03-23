LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Les Dames d'Escoffier International is now accepting applications for its third round of its LDEI Relief Fund grants. The Fund was created in April 2020 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic to offer assistance to non-profit organizations who provide support to women impacted by disasters, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
"There's light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, but we know there is a lot of ongoing need in the non-profit community and Les Dames d'Escoffier International is so pleased to be able to offer a third round of grants from our LDEI Relief Fund," said LDEI President Judith Hollis Jones. "As a non-profit organization of women in the food, beverage and hospitality industries, our first instinct is to serve – be it food, drink, or financial assistance."
There are four $2000 grants available to non-profit organizations who support women impacted by disasters such as the Covid-19 pandemic and other events. The deadline for applications is April 1 and recipients will receive funds by April 15. Applicants must be established 501(c)3 organizations, NGOs or internationally recognized non-profits for at least three years. All application criteria and a downloadable application can be found here.
The first pair of $1000 grants was awarded in October to Made in New Orleans Foundation and Legal Services for Seniors and in December, four $2500 grants went to Jubilee Women's Center in Seattle, Dog Tag, Inc., in Washington, D.C., The Nashville Food Project and Urban Roots in St. Paul, MN.
LDEI is an international organization of women leaders who create a supportive culture in their communities to achieve excellence in the food, beverage and hospitality fields. To do this, 2,400 members in 43 chapters worldwide provide leadership, educational opportunities and philanthropy within their communities. For more information, visit LDEI.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Linked-in and Twitter.
