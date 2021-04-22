VERONA, Italy, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Judges are already recruited and ready to fly out to Verona to taste and score registered wines, after a year of non-presence. At the head of the tasting will be the General Chairmen - who have been with 5StarWines and Wine Without Walls since the first edition, showing their commitment and trust in Veronafiere's blind wine tasting event. Their task is, on one hand, to give the guidelines, to be the beacon of how to approach the various flights. On the other hand, they are also available to intervene when doubts arise about the evaluations. The group includes Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW, who is also a VIA Italian Wine Ambassador; the editorial consultant of Meininger's Wine Business International, and creator of the first International Wine Challenge, Robert Joseph; the founder of Doctor Wine and Gambero Rosso Daniele Cernilli; the columnist and sole head of Le Figaro's wine column Bernard Burtschy. This year Gabriele Gorelli MW will join the General Chairmen, the first Italian to become a Master of Wine.
Finally, Monty Waldin, writer and biodynamic specialist, will return to lead the section dedicated to organic, biodynamic and sustainable wines. All judges have been identified and chosen according to their competence, experience and nationality. This is in order to guarantee to the selection not only authority, but also a multiplicity of points of view, the internationality of palates and, in the end, the objectivity of the selection.
The format of 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls aims for maximum effectiveness by facilitating the dissemination of results, integrating the awards with a range of cutting-edge communication tools. The Selection culminates with the publication of a guide, both paper and digital, containing all the wines that have obtained the best scores. The Guide is then shared with the Vinitaly community and wines will later on have visibility on the new Vinitaly Plus platform. Social media posts are created by the 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls team for every single selected bottle, carrying on the celebration of selected wines all year long. Find out more about the selection here https://www.5starwines.it/?lang=en.
About: 5StarWines – the Book is the annual wine selection organized by Veronafiere, held in the lead-up to the biggest Italian wine fair in the world. The event is now in its fifth edition. 5StarWines – the Book is a blind tasting aimed at shedding light on wineries investing in the improvement of their products. During the event, a highly qualified panel of wine professionals will taste and score — using a 100-point scale — participating wines. In the 2020 edition, over 2000 bottles took part in the competition and 847 were selected for inclusion in 5StarWines – the Book. The Guide is a useful tool both on the promotional and commercial side. It introduces international buyers and wine lovers to new wine products of great value. It guarantees wine quality and it maintains and certifies their value at an international level.
