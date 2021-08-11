ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lidl US, recently ranked a top 3 U.S. grocer by USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, took home more than 60 medals from the 2021 USA Wine Ratings and USA Beer Ratings competitions. The company submitted 80 beer and wine products total to the competitions. Gold medal winners from USA Wine Ratings included Lidl's French Saint-Emilion Grand Cru, Australian Shiraz and Conde Noble Sangria, among several others. Top winners from USA Beer Ratings included its Atomic Tart Raspberry Sour Ale and Bronzen Schild Belgian Tripel Ale.   

"With so many options out there for customers to purchase beer and wine, we're proud to be a destination for a high quality, unique and highly awarded wine and beer assortment," said Stefan Schwarz, Lidl US Chief Product Officer. "These additional 60 medals help to set ours apart and show exceptional wines and beers can be attainable and enjoyed during everyday occasions."

A full list of award-winning beers and wines is below:

USA Wine Ratings

Medal

Product Name



USA Beer Ratings

Medal

Product Name

Gold

Dundalgan Wine-Based Irish Country Cream



Silver

Atomic Tart Raspberry Ale

Gold

Rosecreek Saint Emilion Grand Cru AOP



Silver

Perlenbacher Premium Pilsner

Gold

Rosecreek Shiraz Australlia



Silver

Bronzen Schild Belgian Tripel Ale

Gold

Conde Noble Sangria



Silver

Czech Lager

Gold

Rosecreek Cabernet Sauvignon Chile



Silver

Brewer's Storehouse No. 4 Double IPA

Gold

Vega del Cega Blanco Valdepenas DO



SIlver

Trailgazer Session Ale

Gold

Hachon Verdejo Rueda DO



Bronze

Craft Explorers Blue Ridge Lager

Gold

Gold & Grape White Zinfandel California



Bronze

Blue Key Belgian Wheat Ale

Gold

Caladeverde Nero d'Avola DOP BIO



Bronze

Copper Compass Amber Ale

Gold

Allini Asti Spumante DOCG



Bronze

Perlenbacher Hefeweizen

Silver

Cepa Lebrel Reserva Rioja DO







Silver

Viajero Moscato Mediterraneo DO







Silver

Allini Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG







Silver

Rosecreek Primitivo del Salento IGP







Silver

Giulio Pasotti Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie DOC







Silver

Allini Moscato Vino Spumante di Qualita Del Tipo Aromatico Dolce







Silver

Giulio Pasotti Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie DOC 1.5L







Silver

Comte de Brismand Champagne Brut







Silver

Rosecreek Bordeaux Superieur  AOP







Silver

Northwind Red Blend California







Silver

Viajero Pink Moscato Mediterraneo DO







Silver

Sierra Pines Chardonnay California







Silver

Rosecreek Sauvignon Blanc New Zealand







Silver

Northwest Vintage Chardonnay Columbia Valley







Silver

Duca di Sasseta Ser Passo Toscano IGP







Silver

Vega del Cega Rosado Valdepenas DO







Silver

Corte Alle Mura Chianti DOCG







Silver

Corte Alla Mura Chianti DOCG Riserva







Silver

Rosecreek Beaujolais Villages AOP







Silver

Rosecreek Sauvignon Blanc South Africa







Silver

Rosecreek Chardonnay Australlia







Silver

Rosecreek Macon Villages AOP







Silver

Waldenhoff Pinot Chardonnay Vino Spumante Brut







Silver

Luxman Riesling German White Wine







Silver

Rosecreek Bordeaux Blanc AOP







Silver

Libertario Crianza La Mancha DO







Silver

Gold & Grape Moscato California







Silver

Sierra Pines Cabernet Sauvignon California







Silver

Rosecreek Cabernet Sauvignon Australlia







Silver

Rosecreek Merlot Australlia







Silver

Rosecreek Riesling Washington







Silver

Vega del Cega Tinto Valdepenas DO







Silver

Sierra Pines Merlot California







Silver

Chevalier de Fauvert Chardonnay Pays D'oc IGP







Silver

Rosecreek California Chardonnay







Silver

Viajero Moscato Tinto Mediterraneo DO







Bronze

The Blissful Bird Moscato California







Bronze

Rosecreek Malbec Argentina







Bronze

Gold & Grape Sweet Red California







Bronze

Giulio Pasotti Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie Blush DOC







Bronze

Rosecreek Zinfandel Rose California







The USA Beer Ratings and USA Wine Ratings look to recognize, reward and help promote brands that have successfully been created to identify with and target a specific beer and/or wine drinker. The competitions judge the beer and wines on three key areas: quality, value and packaging.

The full lists of winners for both competitions can be found here and here.

About Lidl

Lidl operates around 11,200 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing more than 310,000 employees globally. Lidl offers customers the highest quality fresh produce, meat, bakery items and a wide array of household products at unbelievably low prices. Lidl first established its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia, in June 2015, and today sells its award-winning products in more than 150 stores across nine east coast states. For more information, visit www.Lidl.com.

