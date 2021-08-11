ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lidl US, recently ranked a top 3 U.S. grocer by USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, took home more than 60 medals from the 2021 USA Wine Ratings and USA Beer Ratings competitions. The company submitted 80 beer and wine products total to the competitions. Gold medal winners from USA Wine Ratings included Lidl's French Saint-Emilion Grand Cru, Australian Shiraz and Conde Noble Sangria, among several others. Top winners from USA Beer Ratings included its Atomic Tart Raspberry Sour Ale and Bronzen Schild Belgian Tripel Ale.
"With so many options out there for customers to purchase beer and wine, we're proud to be a destination for a high quality, unique and highly awarded wine and beer assortment," said Stefan Schwarz, Lidl US Chief Product Officer. "These additional 60 medals help to set ours apart and show exceptional wines and beers can be attainable and enjoyed during everyday occasions."
A full list of award-winning beers and wines is below:
USA Wine Ratings
Product Name
USA Beer Ratings
Product Name
Gold
Dundalgan Wine-Based Irish Country Cream
Silver
Atomic Tart Raspberry Ale
Gold
Rosecreek Saint Emilion Grand Cru AOP
Silver
Perlenbacher Premium Pilsner
Gold
Rosecreek Shiraz Australlia
Silver
Bronzen Schild Belgian Tripel Ale
Gold
Conde Noble Sangria
Silver
Czech Lager
Gold
Rosecreek Cabernet Sauvignon Chile
Silver
Brewer's Storehouse No. 4 Double IPA
Gold
Vega del Cega Blanco Valdepenas DO
SIlver
Trailgazer Session Ale
Gold
Hachon Verdejo Rueda DO
Bronze
Craft Explorers Blue Ridge Lager
Gold
Gold & Grape White Zinfandel California
Bronze
Blue Key Belgian Wheat Ale
Gold
Caladeverde Nero d'Avola DOP BIO
Bronze
Copper Compass Amber Ale
Gold
Allini Asti Spumante DOCG
Bronze
Perlenbacher Hefeweizen
Silver
Cepa Lebrel Reserva Rioja DO
Silver
Viajero Moscato Mediterraneo DO
Silver
Allini Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG
Silver
Rosecreek Primitivo del Salento IGP
Silver
Giulio Pasotti Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie DOC
Silver
Allini Moscato Vino Spumante di Qualita Del Tipo Aromatico Dolce
Silver
Giulio Pasotti Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie DOC 1.5L
Silver
Comte de Brismand Champagne Brut
Silver
Rosecreek Bordeaux Superieur AOP
Silver
Northwind Red Blend California
Silver
Viajero Pink Moscato Mediterraneo DO
Silver
Sierra Pines Chardonnay California
Silver
Rosecreek Sauvignon Blanc New Zealand
Silver
Northwest Vintage Chardonnay Columbia Valley
Silver
Duca di Sasseta Ser Passo Toscano IGP
Silver
Vega del Cega Rosado Valdepenas DO
Silver
Corte Alle Mura Chianti DOCG
Silver
Corte Alla Mura Chianti DOCG Riserva
Silver
Rosecreek Beaujolais Villages AOP
Silver
Rosecreek Sauvignon Blanc South Africa
Silver
Rosecreek Chardonnay Australlia
Silver
Rosecreek Macon Villages AOP
Silver
Waldenhoff Pinot Chardonnay Vino Spumante Brut
Silver
Luxman Riesling German White Wine
Silver
Rosecreek Bordeaux Blanc AOP
Silver
Libertario Crianza La Mancha DO
Silver
Gold & Grape Moscato California
Silver
Sierra Pines Cabernet Sauvignon California
Silver
Rosecreek Cabernet Sauvignon Australlia
Silver
Rosecreek Merlot Australlia
Silver
Rosecreek Riesling Washington
Silver
Vega del Cega Tinto Valdepenas DO
Silver
Sierra Pines Merlot California
Silver
Chevalier de Fauvert Chardonnay Pays D'oc IGP
Silver
Rosecreek California Chardonnay
Silver
Viajero Moscato Tinto Mediterraneo DO
Bronze
The Blissful Bird Moscato California
Bronze
Rosecreek Malbec Argentina
Bronze
Gold & Grape Sweet Red California
Bronze
Giulio Pasotti Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie Blush DOC
Bronze
Rosecreek Zinfandel Rose California
The USA Beer Ratings and USA Wine Ratings look to recognize, reward and help promote brands that have successfully been created to identify with and target a specific beer and/or wine drinker. The competitions judge the beer and wines on three key areas: quality, value and packaging.
The full lists of winners for both competitions can be found here and here.
About Lidl
Lidl operates around 11,200 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing more than 310,000 employees globally. Lidl offers customers the highest quality fresh produce, meat, bakery items and a wide array of household products at unbelievably low prices. Lidl first established its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia, in June 2015, and today sells its award-winning products in more than 150 stores across nine east coast states. For more information, visit www.Lidl.com.
