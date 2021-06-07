NEW ORLEANS, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Life-long New Orleans resident Patricia Benit-Laing is pleased to announce the launch of her new fresh-and-natural-focused pet food and supplies shop – Pet Wants French Quarter.
Pet Wants' specially crafted, private-label pet food formulas are made in small batches with fresh, natural ingredients, enhanced with vitamins and minerals, for a complete and balanced diet in every bowl. Pet Wants French Quarter has multiple blends of dog and cat food formulas, all made in the USA. They also offer a wide variety of natural healing and calming products, such as natural salves, balms, anti-itch sprays, paw wax and more. Pet Wants French Quarter is a mobile business that offers personal delivery service to Uptown, The Garden District, Lower Garden District, Mid City, French Quarter, Bayou St. John, Carrollton, Fontainebleau, Audubon, Algiers, Central City, CBD and the surrounding areas.
"Pet Wants is unique because all of our products are made with fresh, high-quality ingredients with a focus on providing pets with the best possible nutritional and supplemental products. I'm looking forward to bringing Pet Wants to New Orleans and helping pets live longer, healthier lives," Benit-Laing said.
Benit-Laing was born and raised in New Orleans and is a graduate of The University of New Orleans. She is a pet enthusiast and established artist and is retiring from a 26-year career in teaching to launch Pet Wants.
"I've wanted to have a pet store since I was a little girl. I was lucky enough to work for my cousin who is a veterinarian through high school and college where I developed my passion for pet healthcare. While we have some amazing products, I'm most excited about our food because it's made from fresh ingredients that are slow cooked on low heat to preserve the nutritional value," Benit-Laing said.
Pet Wants has a money-back guarantee on the freshness and quality of the food. The company sources the best available salmon, chicken, lamb, brown rice and other ingredients. There are no sugar, fillers or animal by-products, and Pet Wants never uses corn, wheat, soy or dyes, which makes the food great for animals with allergies.
Benit-Laing and her family have a long history of pet ownership including cats, dogs, birds, hamsters and a bearded dragon, but currently only cohabitate with two French Bulldogs, Jackson and Rose.
"I'm excited to be able to offer Pet Wants to Jackson and Rose, to bring these products to pet families in my area and to be involved in my community in a new way. I love being around pets, talking about pets and making friends with pet owners and I can't wait to talk to people about how our fresh, natural, high-quality products can truly make a difference in their pets' lives," Benit-Laing said.
To learn more about Pet Wants French Quarter, call 504-982-2779, email pbenit-laing@petwants.com or visit http://www.PetWants.com/FrenchQuarter.
Media Contact
Patricia Benit-Laing, Pet Wants French Quarter, 504-982-2779, PBenit-Laing@PetWants.com
SOURCE Pet Wants French Quarter