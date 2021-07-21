DEWEY BEACH, Del., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harvey, Hanna & Associates, Inc., Lighthouse Cove Development Company and TKo Hospitality announced today the Grand Re-opening of The Lighthouse Restaurant in Dewey Beach. The restaurant will re-open to the public on Thursday, July 29th at 11:00 am.
Continuing the Lighthouse Cove tradition of providing award-winning amenities, The Lighthouse Restaurant re-opens with a newly designed coastal-inspired décor featuring an open-air concept complete with new kitchen facilities, expanded seating, wrap-around bayside deck, and an exterior deck bar overlooking the Rehoboth Bay and beach volleyball court. The Lighthouse Restaurant offers a new bayside dining experience in Dewey Beach overlooking the Rehoboth Bay with indoor and outdoor dining, fresh and local coastal-inspired dishes, raw bar, handcrafted cocktails, live entertainment, and stunning sunsets – all within steps of the expanded bayside beach and Baywalk.
"The re-opening of the Lighthouse Restaurant is an exciting milestone for the Lighthouse Cove property, which continues to establish itself as one of the most captivating waterfront hospitality destinations along the mid-Atlantic coastline. This setting offers spectacular sunsets with a one-of-a-kind festive Rehoboth Bay beach front environment," said Thomas J. Hanna, President of Harvey Hanna & Associates and Lighthouse Cove redevelopment partner. The Lighthouse Cove property is an affiliate development project of Harvey, Hanna & Associates, Inc.
The Lighthouse Restaurant will be operated and managed by Delaware-based TKo Hospitality Management. The Lighthouse Restaurant leadership team is led by Managing Director Drew DiFonzo, General Manager Joe Reinhart, Operations Manager Dan Phelps, and Executive Chef Rob Sosnovich. Together, the restaurant management team has decades of experience operating many successful food and beverage establishments in New York, NY, Philadelphia, PA, Ocean City, MD, Berlin, MD, Salisbury, MD, Newark, DE, Rehoboth Beach, DE and Dewey Beach, DE. The reopening is creating 25 new jobs, including 10 fulltime jobs.
"We are excited to re-open this iconic restaurant in Dewey Beach and are proud of the incredible team of talented hospitality veterans we have assembled to operate the Lighthouse," said Vince DiFonzo, President and Partner of TKo Hospitality.
Additionally, The Lighthouse Restaurant announced plans for a Grand Re-Opening Celebration for the public on Thursday, July 29th featuring drink specials and live entertainment.
Grand Opening Specials & Entertainment: All Day Specials: $5 Draft Beers and Fireball, $6 House Wines, $7 Crushes, Sunset Rocks Margarita's, and Bayside Pirate's. 5PM – 10PM: Live Entertainment with Bilenki Duo, 5PM – 7PM and Cherry Crush Trio, 7PM – 10PM
For More Information
Lighthouse Restaurant specials, hours of operation, full menu and entertainment schedule, visit: http://www.lighthousedeweybeach.com or follow Lighthouse Restaurant on social media @ Instagram: /lighthousedeweybeach/ and @ Facebook: /TheLighthouseDewey
Lighthouse Cove Redevelopment News updates are always available at http://www.lighthousecovedeweybeach.com
124 Dickinson Street, 302-227-4333
About Lighthouse Cove
Launched in 2013, The Lighthouse Cove resort redevelopment project features the award-winning Hyatt Place Dewey Beach (Coastal Style Magazine's Best Hotel in Sussex County; 2016 -2020; Delaware Today Magazine's Best of Delaware Best Hotel 2021), luxury bayside residential condominiums at The Residences at Lighthouse Cove; award-winning Lighthouse Cove Event Center (Best Wedding Venue, Delaware Today Magazine's Best of Delaware 2021; The Lighthouse Restaurant; and Dewey Beach's first-ever ADA compliant public recreational Baywalk.
Media Contact:
Ryan Kennedy, rkennedy@harveyhanna.com
302-323-9300 Ext. 117
SOURCE Harvey, Hanna & Associates, Inc.