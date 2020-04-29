MIAMI, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Avenue Capital (LAC), one of the nation's fastest growing affordable housing developers, investors, and operators this week donated more than 2,000 boxes of fresh, locally-sourced produce to residents at its properties and neighboring properties in South Florida. The deliveries provide a crucial boost to local businesses and staple produce items to vulnerable communities at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has left millions out of work.
LAC worked closely with Florida-based JGL Produce, which assembled 10-pound boxes containing sweet corn, squash, cucumbers, peppers, tomatoes, and onions. These boxes were distributed to families and seniors at 12 affordable housing properties across the Miami-Dade County (Miami, Homestead, Cutler Bay).
"Over the course of this pandemic, millions of hard-working families have been faced with food insecurity," said LAC CEO Jeremy Bronfman. "We're incredibly proud to support our residents—and their neighbors—across South Florida with deliveries of fresh produce. Food insecurity does not stop at property lines, and neither will our work."
The LAC team sought out local business partners that are struggling during this time, hoping to provide support to stave off future layoffs or closures.
"Lincoln Avenue Capital does not just invest in properties. We invest in communities," said LAC Partner Yoni Gruskin. "We placed an emphasis on sourcing local produce to maximize our impact as our residents received deliveries at their doors."
View photos here.
About LAC: Lincoln Avenue Capital is one of the nation's fastest-growing developers, investors, and operators of affordable housing, providing high-quality, sustainable homes for low-income individuals, seniors, and families nationwide. LAC is a values-driven organization with a portfolio that includes 47 properties, comprising more than 9,000 units.