WEST ORANGE, N.J., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training, including automotive technology, the skilled trades, healthcare, IT, culinary, and cosmetology, today announced that it has re-opened its Columbia, MD campus and resumed on-site instruction on a limited basis.
"On March 17th, in accordance with local and federal guidelines, we transitioned our campus' classroom instruction to remote, distance learning due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," commented Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We have worked closely with our regulators and local authorities to develop a re-opening plan with our primary objective being the health and safety of our students and staff. Initially we will be bringing back students in select programs and those nearing graduation who need the hands-on skills training to complete their education. We will gradually transition to full scale operations as is practical and allowed."
Today Lincoln has 534 students enrolled at its Columbia campus, located at 9325 Snowden River Parkway. Currently, 82% of those students are training for careers that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) deems essential. The campus includes both Lincoln College of Technology and Lincoln Culinary Institute.
"We want to thank our faculty, staff, and especially our students for the way they've handled the transition to remote leaning over the last three months," says Cory Hughes, President of the Columbia campus. "It's been inspiring to see how committed our students have remained to their career readiness. Now it's time to welcome them back to campus so they can complete the hands-on work they need to graduate and enter the workforce. Maryland will need these skilled professionals as we begin our state's recovery."
The campus has been a mainstay in Columbia for 60 years. Leading employers like Audi, Hussmann and Johnson Controls have chosen the campus to provide partnership training programs that increase career opportunities for graduates. Certificate, diploma, and degree-granting program options are available, and on-campus career fairs attract some of the area's best-known companies to its campus to meet, interview, and recruit Lincoln Tech graduates.
The Columbia campus has an amazing history of graduating successful technicians in programs such as:
- Automotive Technology – Maryland is projected to add more than 14,000 positions for auto technicians and mechanics by 2028*.
- Culinary Arts and International Baking & Pastry – More than 30,000 Chefs, head cooks and bakers are projected to be hired across Maryland by 2028*.
- Electrical and Electronic Systems Technology – This is one of the state's most in-demand skilled trades, with double-digit growth and more than 15,000 openings projected by 2028*.
- HVAC – More than 6,000 HVAC professionals are projected to be hired across Maryland by 2028*, and Lincoln Tech is Maryland's #1 provider of HVAC Technicians**
- Welding Technology – More than 2,500 Welding jobs are projected across Maryland by 2028*.
* Career growth projections can be found at careeronestop.org for the years 2016-2026. Data is current as of April 30, 2020.
** Based on IPEDS (Integrated Postsecondary Education Data Systems) date collected for 2017 graduates.
About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.
Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under three brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institute in the states of Connecticut and Maryland.
For more information, go to lincolntech.edu.
