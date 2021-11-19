NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lindsay Pizarro, CCM, General Manager of California Yacht Club in Marina del Rey, California, has been elected President of The Golden State Chapter of CMAA as announced to its membership at their 2021 Fall Conference.
The Golden State Chapter is the second largest of CMAA's 40 chapters that provide representation to club managers across the entire United States. CMAA also boasts many international members. The Golden State Chapter was formed in 2008 when CMAA's four California chapters merged.
Lindsay Pizarro is a Certified Club Manager. Before leading California Yacht Club, she had served as the General Manager at The Country Club of Rancho Bernardo and as The General Manager at Newport Harbor Yacht Club. Prior to her work in the southern half of the state, her two-decade career in the industry has seen her provide management at three Bay Area Platinum Clubs of America, Burlingame Country Club, St. Francis Yacht Club, and Bohemian Club. In 2012, she was the recipient of the Sally Burns Rambo Award. Additionally, she is a graduate of San Francisco State University and enthusiastically encourages other hospitality majors to step into the club business!
She is known by all for her optimistic, can-do approach. She is committed to excellence and demonstrates remarkable courage and passion in her work. Outside of her career, Lindsay loves to cook, dine around, connect with nature, speak Spanish, and incorporate fun each day with her two young daughters.
Under her leadership, she is focusing the Chapter on three words, "gratitude," "possibility," and "elevate."
