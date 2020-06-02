Little Caesars celebrates successful "Pie It Forward" campaign - Little Caesars applauds its customers who joined the brand in donating pizza to first responders and hospital workers amid COVID-19 pandemic. - Over 220,000 pizzas were donated by Little Caesars customers, adding to the chain's one million pizza commitment, for a total of over 1.2 million pizzas being donated to frontline workers. - $3.99 offer is good through Sunday, June 7 on orders placed online for either delivery or pickup.