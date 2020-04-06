Customers Can Also "Pie It Forward" to Local Hospitals, Police Stations, and Fire Departments Using the Little Caesars App - The 1 million pizza donation will be delivered by the company over the coming weeks, providing about 4 million meals to hospital workers and first responders across the country - Chain kicks off national initiative tomorrow in hometown of Detroit - Donation made possible by Little Caesars, its thousands of independent franchisees, and Ilitch Charities, a non-profit created by Little Caesars founders - Customers can join the effort by using the Little Caesars app to send a pizza to medical personnel, police, and firefighters in their local areas - Little Caesars recently announced contactless delivery and pickup through the Little Caesars app