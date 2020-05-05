Nurses Week Donations Kick Off TOMORROW at Keck Hospital of USC with Servings at 10 and 11:30 a.m. - Effort is part of Little Caesars commitment to donating and delivering 1 million pizzas to hospital workers and first responders nationwide - Nurses Week kickoff event at Keck Hospital, which will serve approximately 900 pizzas to feed 3,500 hospital staff, is one of the chain's largest single-day servings since announcing the 1 million pizza initiative in April - Additional Los Angeles area servings will happen in the days that follow - Little Caesars Love Kitchen, a big-rig pizza kitchen on wheels, will travel from chain's hometown of Detroit to Los Angeles to help deliver the pizzas - Donation made possible by Little Caesars, its thousands of independent franchisees, and Ilitch Charities®, a non-profit created by Little Caesars founders - Customers can join the effort and "Pie It Forward®" by using the Little Caesars app and website to send a pizza to medical personnel, police and firefighters in their local areas - Little Caesars recently announced contactless delivery and pickup through the Little Caesars app and website