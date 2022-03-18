BAITING HOLLOW, N.Y., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Long Island Spirits announced today it has launched a Special Release of its LiV Standard Edition Vodka in support of Ukraine's Relief Efforts. LiV Vodka has been distilled by Long Island Spirits since 2007; Standard Edition is made sustainably from local Long Island corn in authentic pot and column stills. Ukraine's National Blue & Yellow Colors are integrated into the 3 International Marine Flag symbols which spell out "LIV". This Special Release of LiV Standard Edition is packaged 6 bottles per case and is available in 1 Liter Bottles. The suggested retail price is $26.50 per bottle. The initial Release will be available at Long Island Spirits Tasting Room, 2182 Sound Avenue, Baiting Hollow, NY 11933.
The Special Release will run through July 4th with a goal of raising over $10,000; a portion of every bottle sold will be donated to Mercy Chefs.
"We have been greatly saddened by the images coming out of Ukraine and felt the need to actively demonstrate our support" said Rich Stabile, Founder of Long Island Spirits; "The money we raise will help in a small way with the devastating loss being felt by Ukraine's people."
Media Contact
Richard Stabile, Long Island Spirits, +1 (631) 630-9322, rich@lispirits.com
SOURCE Long Island Spirits