PORTLAND, Ore., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LivBar, the USDA certified organic plant-based nutrition bar company, is partnering with top camping app, The Dyrt PRO, to offer free memberships to its customers in light of the growing demand for access to camping information.
With every LivBar purchase, customers will receive a free, 90-day membership to the Dyrt PRO. Access to the Dyrt PRO, an app with over 1 million+ campsite profiles, customer reviews, and trip planning tips, will make it easier for LivBar customers to find an adventure that fits their lifestyle. The outdoors is for everyone, and a lack of access to information shouldn't be a deterrent to enjoying and connecting with nature.
"Our mission is to empower people in their pursuit of nourishing themselves and their families, all while being mindful of our impact on the Earth," said Wade Brooks, CEO of LivBar. "Our partnership with the Dyrt is in alignment with this goal as our community finds themselves outside more than ever before."
"From day one our focus has been on building the biggest camping community. Community allows us to provide the best camping information from the most trusted source — other campers," said Kevin Long, CEO of The Dyrt. "Increasing that information flow, with help from our new outdoor partner companies, will now make going camping even easier."
LivBars are currently available in thousands of stores nationwide, including Whole Foods, Sprouts, Natural Grocers, Fresh Thyme, and Bristol Farms. They are also available online direct from the LivBar website (http://www.livbar.com), as well as Amazon Prime and Amazon Subscribe and Save.
LivBar is distributed nationally through UNFI, KeHE, Core-Mark, McLane, and DPI Specialty Foods.
About LivBar
LivBar empowers active humans to eat organic and nourish the planet. LivBar is innovating the nutrition bar category through self-manufacturing at their own solar-powered facility and using the industry's only compostable wrapper. Every bar is USDA certified organic, low-allergen, plant-based, made with superfood immunity supporting ingredients, and baked, giving it a crunchy and chewy texture. Founded in 2012 by Jan Johansen, nutrition and fitness expert, LivBar is produced and manufactured in Salem, Oregon. For more information about LivBar, visit http://www.livbar.com or their social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, & LinkedIn.
About The Dyrt PRO
With over 1 million+ campsites, reviews, and tips, The Dyrt PRO offers the most comprehensive campground search features and camping discounts. Available on the web, iOS, and Android.
