NAPERVILLE, Ill., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Your Cinco de Mayo fiesta just got tastier! Path of Life, known for their gourmet quinoa, rice, and veggie side dishes, just debuted their Cilantro Lime Rice Blend at select Costcos in the Midwest. The delicious microwavable rice blend will also be available in select Texas Costco warehouses starting next week.
The brand's Cilantro Lime Rice Blend is a twist on the classic side. It's traditional cilantro and lime flavor is enhanced with red onion, red bell pepper, and fire-roasted corn to add a delicious balance of sweet and smoky taste in every bite. Made with simple ingredients, this rice blend is the perfect addition to accompany tacos, burritos, fajitas, and more.
A convenient way for consumers to incorporate rice into their meals, just one cup of this heat-it & eat-it rice blend is under 200 calories and contains between 2-4g protein, 0g trans fat, and no added sugars. Like all Path of Life products, the Cilantro Lime Rice Blend is certified gluten-free, non-GMO, and made with plant-based ingredients ($9.99 for five 10oz bags). The brand is also now available on Instacart.
"We are very excited to have Costcos in the Midwest and Texas regions help us launch our new rice line! This line was developed to diversify our existing line of plant-based side entrées with the intent to attract a broader consumer base," said Audrea Fulton, vice president of sales for Path of Life. "Early sales indicate the Cilantro Lime Rice Blend is resonating well with consumers and we look forward to continue expanding to more regions in the near future."
Be sure to check Costco's freezer section to get your hands on this delicious fan-favorite. To keep up with recipes and new product launches from the brand, visit their website at www.pathoflifebrand.com or @pathoflifebrand on Instagram.
About Path of Life
Path of Life was created to provide delicious, high quality, simple, and convenient side dishes that can be incorporated into any lifestyle. Started in 2015, this family-owned company has been focused on making foods that are flavorful and easy to eat. While taste is number one priority, all Path of Life products are made with clean and simple ingredients. Our relationships with growers around the world ensure we consistently deliver the best quality product. Whether you have food allergies, dietary restrictions, or simply love delicious, quality food, Path of Life frozen sides are for you. Learn more at www.pathoflifebrand.com
Media Contact:
Ashley Thomas
224.234.5232
238649@email4pr.com