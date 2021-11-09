Clarkson, MI, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When Areej and Joe Alnaraie started to look for solutions to their dog's health challenges, they found they weren't alone. Other families were having the same challenges… and many of them were finding relief for their pets by switching to Pet Wants food.
"We adopted Max two-and-a-half years ago and he always had food sensitivities. When we tried Pet Wants, not only did those get better, but he also refused to eat his old food. Since there wasn't a Pet Wants store in our community, we decided we should launch one on our own," Areej said.
Pet Wants' specially-crafted, private-label pet food formulas are made in small batches with fresh, natural ingredients enhanced with vitamins and minerals for a complete and balanced diet in every bowl, all made in the USA. Pet Wants Clarkston has multiple blends of dog and cat food formulas as well as healing salve, calming balm, anti-itch spray, paw wax and more. As a mobile business, the Alnaraies offers free, local, personal delivery in Auburn Hills, Bloomfield, Grant Blanc and Holly counties, including to Clarkston, Lake Orion, Oxford, Ortonville, Brandon Township, Independence Township, Rochester, Rochester Hills, Waterford, Springfield Township and the surrounding areas in North Oakland.
"High-quality nutrition is just as important for pets as it is for humans. Not only is our food made to have exactly the nutrients your pet needs, it's also slow-cooked in small batches and delivered fresh. We see the difference Pet Wants is making for our dog and we can't wait to be a resource for other local pet families," Areej said.
Pet Wants has a money-back guarantee on the freshness and quality of the food, the company only sources the best salmon, chicken, lamb, brown rice and other ingredients available. There's no sugar added, no fillers and no animal by-products and Pet Wants never uses corn, wheat, soy or dyes, which makes the food great for animals with allergies.
In addition to their fur baby, Areej and Joe have three children – their oldest child, Melanie, attends Oakland University and is graduating in the fall. She plays lacrosse and coaches girls youth lacrosse. Patrick, their middle child, is an Eagle Scout and enrolled in his second year of college. Their youngest, Sean, is a sophomore at Clarkston High School. He plays Lacrosse. The entire family actively volunteers and has worked with Goodfellas, Art in the Village, Sheriff Re-cycle Program for Oakland County, Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, Friends of Clarkston Lacrosse, Oakland County Sportsman Club and more. Areej and Joe have been married for 25 years and they moved to Clarkston in 1999.
"Aside from working with pets and providing healthy, nutritional options for families, we're also excited to be stepping into a new role here in the community. We've been extremely involved over the years and now we'll have the opportunity to continue to do that as small business owners," Areej said.
To learn more about Pet Wants Clarkston, call 248-969-0419, email AAlnaraie@PetWants.com or visit http://www.PetWants.com/Clarkston.
