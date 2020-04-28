PHOENIX, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mijana Lebanese Grill owner, Menassa Abinader, and Chairman of the Arizona Muslim Police Advisory Board, Mohamed El-Sharkawy, have been actively delivering fresh, nutritious meals to Valley first responders and their support staff free of charge. Though many restaurants face unprecedented challenges to remain in business during the Coronavirus epidemic, this owner sees an exceptional opportunity to give back.
"It's time for all of us to help and support each other," says Abinader. "At Mijana, we are doing our part by donating our healthy, Lebanese food to the first responders; police, fire, EMT, doctors and nurses, and who put their lives in danger every day to protect us! We have locations in both the East and West Valley so we are well-positioned and are out there working every day. We have already delivered to Gilbert, Chandler, Mesa, Tempe, Scottsdale, and Phoenix Police Departments as well as Banner Desert Medical Center."
A video is available at http://mijanaonline.com
In his lifetime, Menassa has been through many difficult times both here and in the Middle East but has learned to stay focused and never give up hope. He came to America in 1977 and is very thankful to be here as a legal immigrant with a great family, friends, and fans who support him.
"My son, Trevor, is a police officer in Belmont, California," says Abinader. "I'm so proud that he chose such an important career and to serve his community. I'm thankful to the USA for giving me a chance to be who I am, for the people around me, my family, employees, and everybody who has supported my restaurants."
Mijana Lebanese Grill, with locations in Tempe and Glendale, is a traditional Middle-Eastern restaurant, featuring authentic Lebanese food and LIVE entertainment. The menu provides a wide choice of cold & hot mezza accompanied by a variety of grilled lamb, beef, chicken, seafood, and vegetable kabobs and includes fresh pita bread baked in traditional Stonewood ovens.
