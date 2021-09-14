INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Michelle Maclin has spent most of her life with animals. She grew up on a farm, showed horses in 4-H, volunteered with local animal rescues and even co-owned a local doggy daycare and training facility. Now she's looking to serving even more pets and families through her new business: Pet Wants Indy West.
Pet Wants Indy West is a mobile business that offers free, personal delivery in Hendricks County, including Avon, Danville, Brownsburg, Plainfield and the surrounding areas. Pet Wants' specially-crafted, private-label pet food formulas are made in small batches with fresh, natural ingredients, enhanced with vitamins and minerals for a complete and balanced diet in every bowl, all made in the USA. Pet Wants Indy West has multiple blends of dog and cat food formulas as well as healing salve, calming balm, anti-itch spray, paw wax and more.
"Animals have always played an important role in my life and I'm looking forward to helping them live longer, healthier, happier and more fulfilled lives as the owner of Pet Wants Indy West," Maclin said. "Between our fresh food, our natural treats and our homemade products, we have something to suit every pet's needs."
Pet Wants has a money-back guarantee on the freshness and quality of the food, the company only sources the best salmon, chicken, lamb, brown rice and other ingredients available. There's no sugar added, no fillers and no animal by-products and Pet Wants never uses corn, wheat, soy or dyes, which makes the food great for animals with allergies.
In addition to her work with animals, Maclin has a background in non-profit and business development and is training to be a certified pet nutritionist. She has three rescue dogs – Kino, Claude and Earl — and an adult daughter who is a registered dietician. She was the co-owner of Ruff House Adventures before deciding to step back from that business and launch Pet Wants.
"My daughter — who has a high-needs 9-year-old dog — is a customer at the Pet Wants in Noblesville and has had a great experience. As I was looking for a way to combine my passion for pets with my interest in animal nutrition, I realized Pet Wants was a perfect fit for me and for my community. I'm looking forward to making a difference both with our products and as a small business owner," Maclin said.
To learn more about Pet Wants Indy West, call 317-674-6153, email MMaclin@PetWants.com or visit https://www.petwants.com/IndyWest/.
