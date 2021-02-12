TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the enduring pandemic and sequential lockdowns, our local businesses and entrepreneurs need our support. These businesses and shops represent the vitality and fabric of Toronto. There is no greater need than NOW to lend our presence and remind them how special and necessary they are.
According to Nick Pavlov, President of the Pavlov Group and leading high park broker, "It is difficult to sit back, while we ride this meteoric rise in real estate prices, and forget how critical these businesses are to every neighbourhood. Unless we want to see a flurry of franchises and packaged corporate retail on our High Streets, it behooves us to take some action. We have selected two cafés to support and have spent thousands happily for this initiative. Of course, MASKS AND DISTANCING are mandatory; relying on the government is not going to help; my hope is to boost community spirit, and remind employees and owners we are here for you, and Love what you represent."
The owners of Hannah's Cafe said, "We are honoured to have Nick thinking of us during this time. We would love to be part of this generous gesture. We truly do appreciate this and his continued support over the years."
Hannah's Cafe and The Coffee Tree will offer free coffee beverages (only) on Valentine's. One per person attending, with no purchase necessary. Cost will be paid by the Pavlov Group. They plan to support two businesses per month in the following neighbourhoods: the Junction, Parkdale, and Roncesvalles.
