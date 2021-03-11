AUSTIN, Texas, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Good Apple, a one-for-one produce delivery service announced today that more than 830,000 pounds of fresh local produce & pantry staples have been delivered to Austin's elderly and immunocompromised through Good Apple's Stay Home, Stay Healthy initiative.
Stay Home, Stay Healthy, launched by Good Apple in conjunction with the Austin Transportation Department, Capital Metro, and Welcome Table, was founded with the goal of providing 40,000 meals over two months to Austin's most at risk for COVID-19. Today, nearly one year later, the company announced that they had surpassed that goal by more than tenfold, delivering over half a million meals, more than 27,000 deliveries to families in need.
"Crossing this incredible threshold really is a testament to the goodwill in the Austin community" said Gabe Breternitz, Chief Operating Officer and Good Apple co-founder. "Sustainable support is the key to both fighting food insecurity and our business model. I am so proud to showcase what organizations like ours can do, not in spite of, but because of our focus on giving."
For Austinites with compromised immune systems or vulnerable loved ones, even those with substantial incomes, following protocol often means limited access to crowded grocery stores, markets, and food pantries. Through Stay Home, Stay Healthy's home delivery services, these families are not only offered fresh produce & pantry staples for free, but are also unburdened of the traditional transportation needs associated with accessing food, such as finding transportation or waiting in lines, significantly reducing the risk of contracting COVID-19.
"COVID-19 remains a real risk for many in our community. When we started this program, we knew supporting 2,000 families, even for short-term relief, would be a lofty goal. So, we are incredibly proud of how sustainably we've been able to not only maintain, but grow the Stay Home, Stay Healthy program with the help of both generous donors and our loyal paying subscribers," said Zack Timmons, Good Apple's CEO and co-founder. "I can't wait to see where we take Good Apple next."
About Good Apple:
Good Apple, LLC is an Austin-based produce delivery service on a mission to end food insecurity and food waste. Founded in 2019, Good Apple offers subscribers weekly, curated boxes of fresh, organically grown, local produce. For every box sold, Good Apple delivers an additional box of fresh food and pantry staples to a family facing food insecurity. For more information on Good Apple, visit goodapplefoods.com
About Stay Home, Stay Healthy:
Stay Home, Stay Healthy is an Austin-based food support program dedicated to combating the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Launched in March 2020 and operated by Good Apple in conjunction with local partners including the Austin Transportation Department, Capital Metro, Hope Food Pantry, and Welcome Table, and HEB, the Stay Home, Stay Healthy program has completed more than 27,000 deliveries to families in need. To learn more about Stay Home, Stay Healthy, visit goodapplefoods.com/covid-19
