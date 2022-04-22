On April 30, Lock No. 4 Coffee at 123 3rd Street in Beverly, Ohio will celebrate its first anniversary. The independent coffee shop opened and has grown with support from the 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program of award-winning coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee and Tea.
COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As Lock No. 4 Coffee in Beverly, Ohio, prepares to celebrate its first anniversary on April 30, Owners Destiny and Matthew Schaad reflected on their independent coffee shop's growth over the past year, its role in the small town of Beverly, Ohio, and its relationship with coffee partner Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea.
"We are a little tiny town, and the success and support we have experienced in the last 12 months have been huge," said Destiny Schaad. "I can't thank our customers enough!"
Although the shop is only a year old, its history stretches back to 1841, when a spot along the Muskingum River in Beverly, Ohio welcomed Lock No. 4, an important link in the Ohio canal system that brought commerce and opportunity to the Mid-Ohio Valley.
For the past year, the spot has housed Lock No. 4 Coffee, created by the Schaads as an important link in the community of Beverly, Ohio.
The Schaads learned how to open a coffee shop through Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program.
"Congratulations to Destiny and Matthew for completing their first year in business!" said Crimson Cup Founder and President Greg Ubert. "We look forward to working with them to grow Lock No. 4 Coffee over the months and years to come."
Through its 7 Steps to Success program, Crimson Cup has helped over 300 entrepreneurs in 30 states start unique coffee shops in their local communities. Some have run successful coffee shops for close to two decades.
Based on Ubert's book, Seven Steps to Success: A Common-Sense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee, the program covers everything entrepreneurs need to run profitable coffee shops.
From choosing the right location and writing a sound coffee shop business plan to training baristas and attracting customers, 7 Steps coffee shop startup consultants guide new owners from initial concept through opening day and beyond.
"I stumbled on Crimson Cup when I was searching for the foundation and knowledge I needed to open a successful coffeehouse," Destiny recalled.
"I wanted more than just coffee, something that our community could benefit from while offering the incredible taste of coffee drinks in so many varieties. Crimson Cup delivered!"
She said she recommends Crimson Cup to anyone who is thinking about opening a coffee shop. "It's a must!" she said. "You won't find any other system that flows the way the 7 Steps program flows."
"Holy moly does this business have it together!" she added. "I am so overjoyed with the way each person I have dealt with has almost as much energy for my shop as I do myself. Crimson Cup is such a huge part of my success!"
Open at 123 3rd Street in Beverly, Lock No. 4 Coffee offers a warm, friendly place to connect over terrific hot, iced or blended coffee drinks, local baked goods and grab-and-go lunch fare.
"Our coffeehouse has a very cozy atmosphere, with a huge outdoor covered patio," Destiny said. "On colder days, come inside to grab a warm drink and a treat beside the fireplace."
The coffee, roasted by Crimson Cup, has won a strong following among local coffee lovers, "The flavor is unlike anything around," she said. "It is addicting and so enjoyable. It sets us apart from other coffee shops, including the big chains."
Over the past five years, the roaster has won several national coffee awards – including a 2020 Good Food Award, which recognizes the country's best tasting, most responsibly sourced coffees.
The signature Lock No. 4 Mocha, which melds fresh espresso with white chocolate and a caramel drizzle, is a fan favorite.
One Facebook reviewer praised the shop's coffee and great atmosphere for working on her laptop. "I've tried multiple drinks now from hot to frozen and even the refreshers and haven't found one I didn't like yet," she wrote. "This was just what Beverly needed and the owners are amazing as well. So pleased and highly recommend!"
Looking back on Lock No. 4's first year, Destiny said she's glad she took the risk of opening a coffee shop in such a tiny community. "It still sets Matthew and me back to watch customers flood the drive thru day after day, and we continue to grow each month."
Asked for advice to others who are considering opening a coffee shop, Destiny said she believes owning a successful coffee shop requires the owners' direct involvement.
"You can't open a coffee shop and think you'll hire people to run it while you sit back and watch," she said. "I am a firm believer that nobody will run your business like you, even though you do need a good support team."
As they approach their first anniversary, Destiny and Matthew Schaad invite everyone in Southeast Ohio to stop and visit Lock No. 4 Coffee. The shop is open seven days a week.
To keep up with events and announcements, including new menu items and events, follow the store's Facebook Page.
About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea
Founded in 1991, Crimson Cup is at the forefront of the coffee industry. Its attentive roasting, startup support and global partnerships are consciously designed for the greater good of communities around the world. Among other national recognitions, the company has earned 2020 and 2017 Good Food Awards, the 2019 Golden Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.
Crimson Cup travels the world searching for the perfect cup – driven by meaningful relationships, honesty and a shared vision for the future. Its Friend2Farmer initiatives foster respect and decency through mutually beneficial collaboration across local and global communities.
Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program, the company teaches entrepreneurs to run independent coffee houses in their local communities. By developing a coffee shop business plan, entrepreneurs gain insight into how much it costs to open a coffee shop.
Crimson Cup coffee is available through over 350 independent coffee houses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across 30 states, Guam and Bangladesh. The company also owns several Crimson Cup Coffee Shops and a new CRIMSON retail flagship store. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com, or follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.
Media Contact
Cheryl Claypoole, Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea, 614-361-5023, cheryl@claypoolecc.com
SOURCE Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea