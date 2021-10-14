COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In 1841, a spot along the Muskingum River in Beverly, Ohio welcomed Lock No. 4, an important link in the Ohio canal system that brought commerce and opportunity to the Mid-Ohio Valley.
Today, a nearby spot houses Lock No. 4 Coffeehouse, created by owners Destiny and Matthew Schaad to help fuel local coffee lovers and small businesses.
"Anyone who lives in the Beverly area knows you had to drive miles to find a good cup of coffee," Destiny said. "Local coffee shops are among our favorite places to visit, so we're excited to create our own little coffeehouse for our community."
The couple learned how to open a coffee shop with the help of Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea, an award-winning coffee roaster based in Columbus, Ohio.
"I stumbled on Crimson Cup when I was searching for the foundation and knowledge I needed to open a successful coffeehouse," Destiny recalled.
"I wanted more than just coffee, something that our community could benefit from while offering the incredible taste of coffee drinks in so many varieties. Crimson Cup delivered!"
Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program, the Columbus roaster helps entrepreneurs with little or no coffee experience open and run thriving coffee businesses.
"We're honored to help Destiny and Matthew bring terrific coffee to Beverly and Washington County," said Crimson Cup Founder and President Greg Ubert. "We look forward to working with them to grow their coffee business over the months and years to come."
Through the 7 Steps program, Crimson Cup has helped over 200 entrepreneurs in 30 states start unique coffee shops in their local communities.
Based on Ubert's book, Seven Steps to Success: A Common-Sense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee, the program covers everything entrepreneurs need to run profitable coffee shops.
"Reading the 7 Steps walked me through everything I need to know and more," Destiny said. "At that point, I knew that if I was going to prosper and grow, I would need Crimson Cup to help me reach my goal and dreams.
From choosing the right location and writing a sound business plan to training baristas and marketing to customers, 7 Steps coffee shop startup consultants guide new owners from initial concept through opening day and beyond.
"The people working for Crimson Cup are a family, and they work right beside you," Destiny said. "Five months into this new adventure, they are still just a message or call away.
"Every single step has been an amazing experience," she added. "Crimson Cup has made my business what it is today!"
Now open at 123 3rd Street in Beverly, Lock No. 4 Coffeehouse offers a warm, friendly place to connect over terrific hot, iced or blended coffee drinks, local baked goods and grab-and-go lunch fare.
"Our coffeehouse has a very cozy atmosphere, with a huge outdoor covered patio," Destiny said. "On colder days, come inside to grab a warm drink and a treat beside the fireplace."
The coffee, roasted by Crimson Cup, has won a warm welcome from local coffee lovers.
Over the past five years, the roaster has won several national coffee awards – including a 2020 Good Food Award, which recognizes the country's best tasting, most responsibly sourced coffees.
"The thing I like the most about this coffee shop are their unique flavors. Especially their signature drink!" said one Facebook reviewer.
The signature drink is Lock No. 4 Mocha, which melds espresso with white chocolate and a caramel drizzle.
A "No Joe" menu offers fruit smoothies, teas and lemonade, while the drive-thru caters to coffee lovers on the go.
The shop also offers free high speed internet with cozy areas to sit and read a book, study, or chat with friends.
To keep up with events and announcements, including new menu items and future grand opening celebrations, follow the store's Facebook Page.
About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea
Columbus coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is celebrating 30 years of Coffee + Community. Since May 1991, Crimson Cup has roasted sustainably sourced craft coffee for consumers and wholesale coffee customers. It is a 2020 Good Food Award winner, 2019 Golden Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.
Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee franchise alternative program, the company teaches entrepreneurs to run independent coffee houses in their local communities. By developing a coffee shop business plan, entrepreneurs gain insight into how much it costs to open a coffee shop.
Crimson Cup also supports life-enriching projects through its Friend2Farmer® initiatives, promoting the education, health, sustainability and economic growth of small-plot coffee farmers and their communities.
Crimson Cup coffee is available through over 350 independent coffee houses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across 30 states, Guam and Bangladesh. The company also operates several Crimson Cup Coffee Houses and a new Crimson retail flagship store. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com, or follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.
