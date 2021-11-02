SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Platform Release:
LogisticaForce, the innovative "eCommerce" platform for foodservice distributors, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new LogisticaForce 4.0 platform. The new version integrates a foodservice distributor with their suppliers and operators. LF 4.0 allows distributors to offer not only their stocked items, but also a much larger assortment of additional new items in a virtual catalog from multiple suppliers in a single online eCommerce interface to their customers and sales team.
Competitive Edge:
"In today's market, the foodservice distributor must provide technology beyond basic online ordering to create a 'shopping re-imagined' experience for their customers," said Jeff Holiway, Chief Commercial Officer. "Sales team members and customers are demanding the technological tools to enhance their capabilities and drive greater value. With LogisticaForce 4.0, distributors can sell virtual products from multiple suppliers without stocking them, which creates a competitive edge with reduced risks and costs."
Automated Integrated Process:
With a powerful search engine, customers can easily find products, create custom order guides, and discover awesome shopping experiences. Allows customers and sales team members to have access to an expansive product catalog at their fingertips. LogisticaForce 4.0 is a rapid bolt-on automated orders-to-invoices eCommerce solution which easily integrates with distributors' existing ERP & online ordering platforms.
Client Quote:
Jordano's Foodservice's Director of Purchasing/Marketing, Marsha Gomez, said, "What we really like about LogisticaForce is that it is fully integrated with our ERP. This fully integrated eCommerce process helps us grow sales year over year."
To learn more about the LogisticaForce Foodservice eCommerce Platform, they invite visitors to explore logisticaforce.com and request a demo.
About LogisticaForce:
LogisticaForce, is a software development and services provider of the innovative eCommerce platform for foodservice distributors. Their optimal blend of technology and foodservice redefines commerce in the foodservice industry.
Media Contact
Shailesh Agarwal, shailesh@logisticaforce.com, +1 (408) 802-2120, shailesh@logisticaforce.com
SOURCE LogisticaForce