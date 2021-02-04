NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After almost 60 years as a signature destination for dinner, weddings and special occasions, Carrie Cerino's Italian Ristorante & Party Center will be sold at auction next month. The property, just 15 miles south of Cleveland, will sell via a Sealed Bid Auction and includes two main tracts: the main restaurant as a turn-key package and adjacent development lot. Buyers are able to purchase the tracts individually or as an entirety package. Maas Companies of Ohio Inc. will be conducting the auction.
Tract 1 offers a 34,220 sq. ft. restaurant, event center and night club on 5.73 acres selling as a turn-key package. The fully equipped property includes five ballrooms, three dining rooms, night club, commercial kitchen, bakery, multiple entrances, fire/security systems, city utilities and two liquor licenses. Also included is an oil well lease generating moderate annual revenues.
Tract 2 includes the adjacent 7.0 acre bare/wooded development land with frontage and future signage on Ridge Road.
Carrie Cerino's has a long-standing history in the community; many local residents have memories of Grandma Carrie starting Carrie Cerino's with her homemade recipes and personal greetings. In later years, Grandma Carrie's grandchildren ran the restaurant and continued her legacy. The restaurant has been in the same location for decades and expanded their floor plan over time including a recent $400,000 property update.
"This is an excellent opportunity for a new buyer to purchase the property at their price, and benefit from all the demand from people that put their weddings or special events on hold during the last 12 months", states Tyler Maas with the auction company. The Sealed Bid Auction format allows buyers to submit a written offer for the property by February 25th at 4:00pm. The closing will be within 30 days.
Those looking for additional information can view the auction details via the auction company website: http://www.maascompanies.com or contact the auction company by phone at 507-285-1444.
Interested parties are encouraged to tour the property during a staffed open house on February 2 or February 23 from 9:00am-1:00pm. Other times by appointment only.
