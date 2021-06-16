NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lord Jameson, an award-winning organic dog wellness company, is proud to announce that the brand is officially USDA organic certified maintaining organic integrity from farm to market.
Lord Jameson has always used USDA certified organic ingredients. They have taken it one step further to certify the brand and receive the official USDA organic seal. The certification system follows rigorous federal guidelines to ensure the integrity of the USDA organic seal, addressing soil quality, animal raising practices, pest and weed control, and the use of additives – among numerous additional factors.
Lord Jameson's soft dog treats are made by following strict certification standards, which means that the ingredients used in all of the treats are grown and processed with the following guidelines:
- No Toxic and persistent pesticides
- No Artificial flavors, colors or preservatives
- No Synthetic growth hormones
- No Antibiotics
- No GMOs
- No Irradiation
In addition, Lord Jameson's facilities are regularly audited for compliance with all USDA organic requirements including sanitation, record keeping and usage of organic ingredients.
Along with the USDA Organic Certification, Lord Jameson has also been awarded the Gluten Free Certification.
Further extending the brand's commitment to be organic and eco conscious, Lord Jameson has become a 1% For The Planet member, committing 1% of the company's annual sales to supporting the planet and our precious environment.
"We are extremely honored and excited to have our brand officially USDA organic certified. We are now one of a select dog food brands that serve USDA organic certified dog treats. Dogs deserve to eat healthy, clean food just as humans, to maintain their health. We are deeply committed to sourcing the highest-quality ingredients that dog parents can trust," says Sarah Schleider Goldberger, Founder of Lord Jameson.
Lord Jameson is on a mission to elevate the uniquely special bond that humans share with their four-legged family members. Proceeds from the sale of every item are donated to support animal welfare organizations because Lord Jameson believes no dog should be left without a human to love and feed them. What better way to a dog's heart than with delicious treats.
Lord Jameson treats are made in the USA in Boulder, Colorado and use the highest quality USDA certified organic ingredients, which include fruits, vegetables, gluten-free grains, herbs, botanicals and plan-based proteins. They are free of Gluten, Soy, Corn, Dairy and do not contain any Preservatives or GMO ingredients. Each treat is packed with nutrients, vitamins and super-foods and hand-rolled in organic coconut shreds– the perfect balance of flavor to treat every dog.
Lord Jameson dog treats have been featured on ABC News, NBC News, Fortune Magazine, Forbes Magazine, US Weekly, Marie Claire, Departures, VegNews, PopSugar, People Magazine Pets, Cheddar TV among many other media outlets.
For more information on Lord Jameson, visit http://www.lordjameson.com or call 985-805-6735.
About Lord Jameson
Lord Jameson Dog Wellness Company is an organic dog wellness company on a mission to elevate the bond between dogs and humans in every way possible. We have two collections of premium organic holistic dog treats that are beautiful in form and arouse the senses including sight, scent and taste. We are committed to providing the best culinary experience and use 100% USDA organic certified and Gluten-Free certified ingredients in all of our treats. Our treats do not use any gluten, corn, soy, dairy, artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or GMO ingredients. Lord Jameson was named in honor of the company's Brand Ambassador, Jameson, who is a certified therapy dog in New York City. Lord Jameson is a proud member of 1% of the Planet, committing 1% of our annual sales to supporting the planet and our precious environment. For more information on Lord Jameson Dog Wellness Company, visit http://www.lordjameson.com or call 985-805-6735.
