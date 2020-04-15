LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Dough Pizzeria and Bar - https://www.doughsunset.com - one of Los Angeles' most popular restaurants located right on the famous Sunset Strip, is excited to announce that it will be passing its ovens over to a new ownership group!
Joshua Kuyt, Adam Waheed, Farshad Dehbozorgi, Mo Mostashari and Chef Aaron May are joining together to take the pizza and cocktail hot spot to a whole new level.
Joshua Kuyt - (Managing Operator) - With over 10 years in the restaurant business, Josh was actually born one block away from Dough. He began his career in Hotel Management at the historic Petit Ermitage, and then went on to run the iconic Dominick's Restaurant (formerly owned by Frank Sinatra) and helped to open up high profile restaurants such as The Nice Guy and Terrine.
Chef Aaron May - (Head Chef) - Routinely featured on the Food Network channel, including Guy Fieri's Guy's Grocery Games and Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Chef May was classically trained in Paris, and has managed food and beverage programs for Four Season's Resorts, as well as opening several of his own restaurants. Recently he was inducted into the Arizona Culinary Hall of Fame as "Chef Extraordinaire."
Adam Waheed - (Partner) - A globally known influencer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist with over 7.2 million fans across social media (AdamW).
Farshad Dehbozorgi J.D. - (Partner) - Current owner of LAK Nail Bar in Los Angeles and CEO of Pacific Oil Company. Farshad is also the COO of AMIBA Consulting where he focuses on digital and off-field endorsements for NBA players.
Mo Mostashari - (Partner) - Current President of AMIBA Consulting. Mo also has over nine years of experience working at ICM Partners as a talent agent focusing on endorsement and appearance deals for high profile individuals such as Megan Fox, David Duchovny, Ian Somerhalder, Lucy Hale, Katie Holmes, Migos, Rae Sremmurd, Alexis Ren & others.
When Dough Pizzeria and Bar opens its doors to the public again after COVID-19, patrons will be able to enjoy menu items such as their Nonivore (100% Vegan Pizza), Truffle Mushroom Pizza, homemade meatballs, twice-fried gluten free Chicken Wings and Dough's classic Pepperoni Pizza which is topped with their signature "pepperoni cups", amongst several other mouth-watering delights.
Speaking about the revamped menu, Chef May comments, "I am really excited to bring my approach to the beautiful simplicity of a pizzeria menu. Sourcing the best ingredients and serving them in a really relatable way that can't help but evoke the best memories of gathering around great food."
Although new ownership is here, Dough promises to stay true to its historic location and roots, while offering locals/visitors to Los Angeles an experience unlike anywhere else; If Frank Sinatra and The Rat Pack wanted to grab a slice and a cocktail after a show, Dough would be their go to spot!
For further information / media inquires: ZTPR - zack@ztpr.net