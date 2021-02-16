Lotus Foods, the leading heirloom and organic rice company, has announced the addition of new Heat & Eat Rice Pouches to its premier line of products. Its most popular rice varieties, sourced from certified organic family farms, are now pre-cooked in convenient Heat & Eat Rice Pouches, with the rice ready to eat in as little as 90 seconds. Made with no added oil, sodium, preservatives or emulsifiers, each pouch includes water and rice as the only ingredients.