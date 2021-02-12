MARKHAM, Ill., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It is estimated that one in four pet-parents will treat their pet to a Valentine's Day gift in 2021, which is a historical high. Against the Grain Pet Food, revolutionaries of the pet food industry, plans to assist retailers in capitalizing on this rising interest by rolling out a new "I'm Single!" campaign from Against the Grain Pet Food and highlighting the industry's ONLY one ingredient food: Against the Grain's Nothing Else™.
In 2020, Americans spent $1.7 billion on their pets on Valentine's Day, a statistic that is forecasted to increase in 2021. Against The Grain's tongue and cheek (no pun intended) "I'm Single" campaign surrounding their fan-favorite Nothing Else™ single ingredient dog food makes it easy for retailers to add fun and drive more sales through a healthy food solution with great margins this Valentine's Day.
Nothing says love like delicious foods that you and your customers can feel great about. Available on Amazon.com, on Chewy.com or at your local independent retailer, Against the Grain Nothing Else™ is the world's ONLY single ingredient dog food currently on the market. Nothing Else's unique loaf-in-gravy texture is cooked in its own bone broth and is also grain-free, gluten-free, no added gums, no corn, wheat or soy, 100% made in the USA, 100% Paleo AND has no added water.
https://www.againstthegrainpetfood.com/single-ingredient-foods-nothing-else/
Against the Grain Nothing Else™ -- Benefits:
- The ONLY one ingredient dog food
- No Gums
- No Grain, No Gluten, No Corn, No Wheat and No Soy
- 100% Made in the USA
- 100% Paleo
- No Added Water
- 6 options: 100% Pork, 100% Turkey, 100% Chicken, 100% Beef, 100% Salmon, and 100% Duck
ASSETS:
For more information on Against the Grain and their focus on making naturally nutritious, protein-based, and minimally processed food to help optimize pet's well being please visit http://www.againstthegrainpetfood.com.
About the Against The Grain Pet Foods
Against the Grain Pet Foods is undisputedly the highest quality products available, in which no other company can compare. Taking a totally unique approach and unlike 95% of other brands, Against the Grain actively participates in the manufacturing process of its products. This gives us accessibility and the ability to create totally unique and innovative products. Our manufacturing plant adheres to the highest standards of preserving our natural resources. For example, the use of natural light (skylights) is dominant throughout our plant, we have the maximum amount of recyclable materials in our retail packaging, all packaging materials are recycled, resulting in our conscious efforts to be socially and economically responsible. For more about Against the Grain visit http://www.againstthegrainpetfood.com. And sniff us out on: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
