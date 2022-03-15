SALISBURY, Md., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Lower Shore Clinic, Inc. has partnered with food service provider Culinary Services Group to provide its clients access to healthy, nutritious food through a breakfast and lunch program. Meals are prepared in a centralized location and delivered to several satellite locations throughout the region. The partnership is part of the organization's larger initiative to provide a high quality of healthcare through nutritional intervention.
"We believe food is more important than medicine for most health issues." – Dimitri Cavathas, Chief Executive Officer, Lower Shore Clinic, Inc.
The Lower Shore Clinic provides primary care, mental health, addiction treatment, and vocational services to the residents of the Eastern Shore region of Maryland. The meal service program is available to all the organization's clients, many of whom would otherwise face food insecurity. Dimitri Cavathas, Lower Shore Clinic's CEO, is eager to share his enthusiasm about this partnership stating, "The program will improve the overall physical and emotional health of the organization's clients while also assisting in managing chronic conditions such as high blood pressure, asthma, diabetes, COPD, and heart disease. The Eastern Shore has all the elements to become a Blue Zone community, an area of the United States where people live longer through healthy eating and active lifestyles. Several cities throughout the US have already implemented policies and initiatives to improve the well-being of their citizens through the Blue Zones Project. A nutritious food program is the first step to making the Eastern Shore a Blue Zone community."
"Culinary Services Group and Lower Shore Clinic are aligned in our values and culture. We're looking forward to continually expanding our services to have an even greater nutritional and educational impact to the local community." – Scott Alme, Senior Director of Business Development
Maryland-based Culinary Services Group is pleased to partner with the Lower Shore Clinic to provide food services to a neighboring community. The company already provides similar food programs in St. Mary's and Calvert counties, making this partnership a natural fit. As a food service provider who works primarily in the healthcare market, Culinary Services Group is familiar with the needs of both behavioral health and social programs. The Lower Shore Clinic needed a partner who is well-versed in USDA guidelines. The CSG team can provide menus that not only meet USDA guidelines, but also feature a wide variety of meals. To learn more about the kinds of food service management offered by Culinary Services Group visit their website.
