HOUSTON, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Luby's, Inc. (NYSE: LUB) ("Luby's" or the "Company") announced today that, on July 1, 2020, the Company was notified by the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") that the Company has regained compliance with the NYSE's continued listing standards.

On April 20, 2020, the Company was notified by NYSE of its noncompliance with the NYSE's continued listing standards because the average closing price of shares of its common stock had fallen below $1.00 per share over a period of 30 consecutive trading days, which is the minimum average closing price per share required to maintain continued listing on the NYSE.

Luby's regained compliance after its average closing price for the 30-trading days ended June 30, 2020 was above the NYSE's minimum requirement of $1.00 per share based on a 30-trading day average. Accordingly, the Company is no longer considered below the $1.00 per share continued listing criterion and the below compliance ".BC" indicator has been removed from the Company's common shares.

For additional information contact:

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
Rick Black / Ken Dennard
LUB@dennardlascar.com

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.