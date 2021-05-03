SAN JOSE, Calif., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The entry deadline for the "Grit Award" Scholarship is fast approaching. Up to three scholarships, each worth $500, will be awarded to students who've shown grit and determination in overcoming their own personal challenges and are now pursuing higher education or vocational training. To be eligible, students must provide 500 word-word essay describing your "grit story", letters of recommendation, proof of community service, proof you have been accepted as a full time student at a four year college, community college or vocational school and proof of financial hardship. Applications must be submitted by Friday May 28th 10pm PST at http://www.luvsbrownies.com/scholarship.
This is the inaugural year for the "Grit Award" Scholarship founded by Luv's Brownies owner Andrea (pronounced Aundrea) Lacy. The reason for the financial award was simple, "When I think about all the folks that have supported me over the years and have never given up, this is my way of giving back to the community," said Andrea.
If anyone understands the concept of never giving up, it's Andrea. Without knowing she had dyslexia she had to work three jobs while attending university to pay for her post-secondary tuition, room and board, and books. To many of her friends, family and co-workers, she is the definition of "grit." "It was one of my board members that suggested we call it the "grit" award because we wanted to recognize other tenacious students," said Andrea.
About Luv's Brownies:
After 25 years, Luv's Brownies® is still home to the Original Heart-Shaped Brownie®. It all began in October 1996, when Andrea first started baking her sweet brownies in her apartment while attending San Jose State University. She noticed that the dough was thick but baked the brownies anyway. At the same time, she was struggling with her algebra classes. In fact, she failed the same math class five times. Fortunately, her counselor advised her to get tested for a learning disability. She was diagnosed with dyslexia and soon realized that she'd transposed some of the measurements in her brownie recipe without knowing she was dyslexic. This solidified Andrea's belief that some impairments can often be true blessings in disguise.
Since then, Luv's Brownies has developed 14 different flavors including rocky road, peanut butter brownie s'more and coconut caramel. They now have a mobile dessert truck serving fresh baked brownies and ice cream with housemade caramel and waffle bowls and cones. Inspired by Andrea's Cuban heritage the dessert truck also offers Cuban drinks (Café Cubano, mocktail Mojito…). The truck is available throughout Santa Clara County/Silicon Valley. The online bakery also offers mail order gifts as well as brownie wedding cakes. Luv's Brownies has been featured on Good Morning America and in magazines such as Rachel Ray, Essence, and the cover of Black Enterprise. Andrea is also an author of Brownie Points, Seven Steps to Success for Woman Entrepreneurs from One Who Made it. For more information on Luv's Brownies, please visit http://www.luvsbrownies.com.
