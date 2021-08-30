FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Power Knot LLC, the market leader for on site organic waste management solution announced today that Just B, a luxury super yacht capable of comfortably accommodating up to 14 guests in 7 cabins, has installed the LFC-25 biodigester as their organic waste management solution for its one year long expedition. Just B is the first yacht to receive the LFC-25 biodigester, a fully enclosed automatic biodigester capable of digesting 9–75 kg (20–165 lb) of food waste each day with no noise or odor.
The LFC-25 biodigester is the first industrial grade food digester designed to fit neatly in compact spaces. It is the size of a residential dishwasher and can fit under countertops. It has a universal AC input that can accept any local power cord for ease of global installations. The rear trough design permits it to be mounted flush against the back wall making it easy to install the plumbing and electrical connections. The LFC-25 biodigester is available in a marine model designed to withstand the harsh conditions of the sea.
"Just B distinguishes itself from other yachts through its mission and dedication for sustainability," said Sylvan Kuczera, Second Engineer on Just B. "The LFC-25 biodigester has helped us properly dispose of food waste while at sea. We are able to track analytics on how much waste is digested thanks to the LFC Cloud."
All LFC biodigesters automatically connect to the LFC Cloud, Power Knot's revolutionary continuous data analytics system. The LFC Cloud shows statistics on usage, diagnostics, and service schedules, and can be accessed from any device anywhere in the world without having to install an app. The LFC biodigester securely sends data about the operation of the LFC biodigester to the server and that data is retained for five years.
The data includes the amount of food waste digested hourly, daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly; the number of times the door is opened in these periods; and the amount of CO2 diverted from the landfill during these periods. Data from multiple machines can be aggregated into a single report.
About the LFC Biodigester
The LFC® biodigester is a machine that digests food waste. These machines are usually installed in a commercial kitchen and reduce the expense, inconvenience, mess, and carbon footprint of disposing of food waste that would otherwise be hauled to a landfill. Power Knot has eight different sizes that digest from 10 kg (20 lb) per day to 3000 kg (6600 lb) per day of food waste. With many hundreds of installations globally, the LFC biodigester has proven to be reliable, safe, and cost effective.
About Power Knot
Power Knot provides safe and economically sound solutions for commercial, industrial, and military customers globally seeking to reduce their carbon footprint. Our technologies are proven, available today, have been in reliable use for many years, and offer a payback period typically of less than two years. We design, develop, and manufacture our products in our headquarters in Silicon Valley, California. For more information, access http://www.powerknot.com.
