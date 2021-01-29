JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As one of Jacksonville Beach's top restaurants, diners look forward to St. Patrick's Day at Lynch's Irish Pub each year. Lynch's Irish Pub of Jacksonville Beach is proud to announce that preparations are underway for an incredible, safe St. Patrick's Day Celebration.
Last year's festivities were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so this year will be extra special.
General Manager of Lynch's Irish Pub, Keith Doherty, spoke to the excitement of the holiday saying, "Our loyal customer base waits all year to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Lynch's Irish Pub. Everyone is Irish on St. Patrick's Day and we look forward to providing a safe and enjoyable experience for all our guests."
Lynch's Irish Pub opened in Jacksonville Beach in 1994. The restaurant is proud to have grown alongside the community. Tourists and locals alike turn to Lynch's Irish Pub for daily live music performances, happy hour specials and authentic Irish Pub food.
In addition to a family friendly dining experience, Lynch's Irish Pub of Jacksonville Beach also hosts private parties in their Whiskey Room. There is no room fee, and a special catering menu is available to all who book the room. Guests looking to put their trivia skills to the test are encouraged to visit on Thursday evenings at 7:30.
Additional details on the St. Patrick's Day festivities will be posted on the restaurant's website as the holiday draws nearer: https://www.lynchsirishpub.com/
About Lynch's Irish Pub:
Lynch's Irish Pub of Jacksonville Beach has been a community staple since they opened their doors in 1994. Led by General Manager, Keith Doherty, the authentic Irish Pub looks to bring great food, great entertainment, and great times to all who visit. Information on bar specials, entertainment schedules and more can be found via the Lynch's Irish Pub website: https://www.lynchsirishpub.com/
Media Contact
Keith Doherty, Lynch's Irish Pub, 904-249-5181, aschetter@webimax.com
SOURCE Lynch's Irish Pub