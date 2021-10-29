NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The macro brewery equipment market is set to grow by USD 852.78 million from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 2.36% during the forecast period. The report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The market is driven by portfolio expansion by large-scale brewing companies. However, factors such as issues associated with high gravity brewing and accelerated conditioning may impede the market growth.

The macro brewery equipment market analysis includes Product segment and Geography landscape. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The macro brewery equipment market covers the following areas:

Macro Brewery Equipment Market Sizing

Macro Brewery Equipment Market Forecast

Macro Brewery Equipment Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Alfa Laval AB
  • Buhler AG
  • CIMC ENRIC Holdings Ltd.
  • DCI Inc.
  • Della Toffola Spa
  • GEA Group AG
  • KHS GmbH
  • KRONES AG
  • LEHUI
  • MEURA SA

Macro Brewery Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.36%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 852.78 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.24

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, China, France, and Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alfa Laval AB, Buhler AG, CIMC ENRIC Holdings Ltd., DCI Inc., Della Toffola Spa, GEA Group AG, KHS GmbH, KRONES AG, LEHUI, and MEURA SA

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

