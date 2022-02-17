TEANECK, N.J., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Made4net, a global provider of Warehouse Management Systems (WMS)& end-to-end supply chain execution software, announced that Food Logistics magazine named Dan Waters, Made4net VP of Sales, as one of the winners of the 2022 Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award, which recognizes influential individuals in the industry whose achievements, hard work and vision have shaped the global cold food supply chain.
Dan has over 20 years of experience working for food manufacturers and distributors. He brings a unique blend of Operations and IT experience to the table – something that is generally siloed at companies. And he bridges the communication gaps between departments so everyone can understand how the systems apply to an operation. Dan has worked with many Made4net food customers, helping them streamline processes and add software and automation to adapt to dramatic shifts in food distribution.
"I'm honored to be recognized for this prestigious food industry award," said Waters. "I started my career in warehousing operations and honed my IT expertise when I realized how vital software and automation were to gaining efficiencies in our distribution center. In the food industry, the right IT solutions enable you to meet that fine balance between volume, speed and service levels."
"This award is a great proof point as to why Dan is viewed as a trusted advisor to his customers and teammates here at Made4net," said Joe McManus, Made4net EVP of Sales. "His value to our organization can't be overstated."
"Behind every great company is an even greater leader, and the supply chain leaders receiving this award are no exception," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "Within the last 18 months or so, the cold food chain has seen a lot of rock stars rise to the occasion. These rock stars developed platforms, integrated automation and led teams through disruption after disruption. They've helped their companies pivot and adapt, and continue to do so with grace, agility, flexibility and resilience. These rock stars are strong in so many ways. Congratulations to the true rock stars of the supply chain, who continue to keep the cold food chain moving."
About Made4net
With customers in 30 countries and solutions in 20+ languages, Made4net is a leading global provider of cloud-based Warehouse Management Systems and supply chain software that help organizations of all sizes improve the speed and efficiency of their supply chain. Made4net's end-to-end SCExpert platform is adaptable, configurable and scalable to provide maximum Speed-to-PivotTM for ever-changing supply chains. Made4net solutions provide real-time inventory visibility, labor management, and equipment productivity with performance analytics that drive faster, more accurate order fulfillment and improved throughput. For more information, visit http://www.made4net.com.
