TAMPA, Fla., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MaintenX International, one of the nation's largest providers of facility maintenance for commercial buildings, is the Platinum Sponsor of the Restaurant Facility Management Association's 2021 national conference in Charlotte, NC. The event, which will take place June 22-24, brings together industry professionals from around the country to make new connections, share best practices, and stay up-to-date on the latest technology.
The conference's theme is "Getting Restaurant Facilities BACK ON TRACK," an homage to Charlotte's history as a mecca for auto racing and the home of NASCAR. In keeping with that theme, MaintenX-sponsored Xfinity Series driver and Rookie of the Year candidate Ryan Vargas will appear with his MaintenX-wrapped #6 car.
"We can't wait to see our fellow industry professionals in person after such a long time away," said MaintenX VP of Business Development Bill Schaphorst. "The restaurant industry is revving back up to speed as the pandemic wanes, and who better to symbolize our support than our MaintenX Xfinity driver, Ryan Vargas!"
The #6 car will be displayed in the exhibit hall for photo opportunities, and Ryan Vargas will join the MaintenX team at their brand new #529 booth. Ryan will be available to meet industry professionals and provide autographs. The Platinum Sponsorship includes branding on all registration bags and lanyards.
Tampa-based MaintenX has been providing quality commercial maintenance services to businesses of all sizes nationwide for more than 40 years. To learn more about their curb to roof and coast to coast coverage, visit https://maintenx.com/.
ABOUT MAINTENX INTERNATIONAL:
MaintenX International is a fully licensed, facilities repair company. As one of the largest national self-performing facility maintenance and repair companies in the U.S., MaintenX has created a wide network of knowledgeable and professional technicians throughout the country. With their team of well-trained technicians, MaintenX self-performs and manages facility maintenance for their clients. In the event there is not a MaintenX technician in an area, the company has established a network of preferred vendor partners throughout the country for continued superior service for their clients. For more than 40 years, MaintenX has been expertly serving multi-location retail stores, restaurant chains and Fortune 500 companies nationwide.
